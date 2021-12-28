Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis

OFFENSE: When Coach Sean Payton said that rookie quarterback Ian Book couldn't fairly be evaluated from Monday's game, he wasn't just tossing Book a bone or making an excuse. The Saints' offense was minus its two starting tackles, a contributing factor to Book being sacked eight times. And Book, making his NFL regular-season debut, hadn't worked with the first-team offense until late last week, likely a factor in the interception (returned for a touchdown) he threw on the team's third offensive play. But the Saints also failed to convert on any of 12 third-down attempts (and just one of three fourth-down tries), and rushed for 83 yards on 23 carries. There wasn't much to like about what New Orleans did offensively against Miami, and Book didn't have much of a chance to change that outcome.

DEFENSE: Thirteen points and 259 yards allowed isn't a bad night's work at all. Neither is producing stops on 10 of 15 third-down attempts, sacking the opposing quarterbacks three times (twice by Cam Jordan, once by Marcus Davenport), forcing a turnover (Marshon Lattimore's interception) and allowing 2.9 yards on 30 rushing attempts. We would love to have seen defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett fall on Tua Tagovailoa's first-quarter fumble (forced by Davenport) instead of looking to scoop and score; Miami recovered, and kicked a field goal. And the defense can't commit four costly penalties in a game with a small margin for error. But overall, New Orleans allowed its 22nd point in its last 12 quarters – 7.3 points per game over the stretch – and when you play that kind of defense, a 2-1 record isn't bad, but 3-0 was very much attainable.