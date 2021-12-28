New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins game notes | NFL Week 16

The New Orleans Saints' 20-3 loss on Monday night drops their record to 7-8. New Orleans returns to action Sunday, Jan. against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome at 3:25 p.m..

The loss drops the Saints' record against the Dolphins to 6-7. The loss gives the Saints a 4-2 mark in the Saints-Dolphins all-time series when played at the Caesars Superdome. The loss also gives the Saints a 2-2 record on their AFC East slate in the 2021 season. Monday's loss is also Sean Payton's first as the Saints head coach vs. the Dolphins. Jacksonville and the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers are now the only two teams that Payton has an undefeated record against.

The loss gives New Orleans a 1-1 record on "Monday Night Football" in their two appearances in 2021, a 24-23 record overall, and gives the Saints an 18-16 home record all-time on "Monday Night Football." Monday's loss gives the Saints a 1-1 mark against the Dolphins on "Monday Night Football."

The Saints extended their streak to 319 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book made his first career start Monday, finishing 12 of 20 for 135 yards and two interceptions. Book became the first Saints rookie to start a game at signal-caller since Danny Wuerffel on Oct. 19, 1997 vs. Carolina.

Wide receiver Lil 'Jordan Humphrey led the Saints in receiving yardage, recording three receptions for a career-high 70 yards. Humphrey's 56-yard reception in the fourth quarter also set a career-long.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had five tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. Davenport now has 35 tackles in 2021, a career best, surpassing his prior career-high of 31 in 2019.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell recorded one special teams tackle. Dowell is now tied for fourth in the league with Buffalo's Tyler Matakevich and Seattle's Cody Barton for special teams tackles.

Running back Mark Ingram II finished with four carries for 17 yards. Ingram became the second player in Saints franchise history to accrue 8,000 career scrimmage yards, joining wide receiver Marques Colston.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss, along with two sacks. Jordan now has 102.5 career sacks, passing William Fuller, Charles Haley, Cameron Wake, J.J. Watt, and Justin Houston in NFL record books. Jordan moved into a tie for 31st in NFL history on the all-time sack list with Jim Jeffcoat. Monday was also Jordan's 24th career game with multiple takedowns, putting him three behind franchise leader and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson. Jordan now has eight sacks on the season. Jordan's seven seasons of recording at least eight sacks is second all-time in franchise history behind Jackson (eight). Jordan recorded sacks against both Dolphins signal-callers, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett. Tagovailoa and Brissett became the 39th and 40th signal-callers that Jordan has a quarterback takedown against.

Linebacker Pete Werner made his first start at middle linebacker in place of Demario Davis and led the Saints defense with 10 tackles. Werner also tied a career high for solo tackles with eight, a mark set earlier this season at Washington (10/10/21).