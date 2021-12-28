New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Zack Baun, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ian Book | 2021 NFL Week 16

HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

On the difficulty of the situation today, given the lack of available players:

"I think it's kind of where we are at, to some degree, a little bit as a league. It seemed like, obviously, a lot went on the last week and a half. I thought that our defense battled. We did some positive things in the kicking game. In fairness to Ian (Book), it's impossible to evaluate his play. Hopefully, we can get a little help here, get some guys back, and be ready to go next week."

On if there were any discussions with the National Football League office about postponing tonight's game due to the lack of players available:

"No, look, I'm not involved in that; that would be Mickey (Loomis), Dennis (Lauscha), or Mrs. B (Gayle Benson). My job is to really focus and prepare, get the players ready to go. That is something that, pretty soon your energy gets wasted. Obviously, we didn't do a good enough job tonight. It's frustrating. I'm sure it was frustrating to watch."

On not being able to evaluate Ian Book's performance:

"I don't think (it was) preparation (that was the issue). I think that he prepared well. I think that it's one of the challenges that, sometimes, it can take place, even in the later part of preseason games, where you want to try to evaluate, especially at the quarterback position; but, just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge. I'm sure that there are some plays that we will look at and he'll look at. The first interception is a throw that he'll want back. It's a tough position for him to be in."

On if he can recall a game as difficult as this one as a play-caller:

"Hopefully, you forget those games so you can't recall them. Look, our jobs are to give our players a chance in the gameplan, the best chance possible. We are not making any excuses. There were a number of things offensively that didn't sit well, I'm sure, with all of us as coaches. Nonetheless, this is a game that we are going to want to quickly get behind us. We have a short week and two important games coming up, two division games that are going to be important relative to the NFC (seeding)."

On how Ian Book will mentally handle tonight's game:

"He is competitive and tough. He is going to be fine. He'll be frustrated like all of us with some plays. Certainly, it's not going to define his growth or his career or what he does. It was one of those kind of perfect storms. We are all anxious to see him. And, yet, it was just a tough spot for him to be in. I think he is smart enough to understand that."

On the play of the defense:

"I thought they competed. I thought they did a good job. The first set of points was the turnover. At halftime the score was low. I thought they did well. They had some short fields (to defend). Certainly they played well enough for us to be in this game, which we were for a good majority of it. I thought that they battled."

On if it is hard to learn about the team on a night like tonight due to so many missing players:

"I think we understand (the situation). Look, we had two players today getting fitted for equipment in the locker room in the equipment room that had just arrived. I think that we have a good idea of what this team is capable of doing. Hopefully, we can get some guys back here this week and be ready to go for next week's game."