Saints Morning Break for Monday, Oct. 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 30, 2023 at 08:45 AM
From NOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'made this kid's year' before the Colts game in Indianapolis

The Saints offense roars to life in Indianapolis with a critical win to get back to .500

Rod Walker: 3 things we learned from the Saints' big win over the Colts in Indianapolis

Saints deliver best offensive performance of season vs. Colts: See notable numbers

Jeff Duncan: After weeks of frustration Derek Carr, Saints 'needed a game like this'

Alvin Kamara has done something no other Saints player has — and he also tied Jim Brown

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Taysom Hill "It was good to finally put it all together" | Saints-Colts Postgame

Dennis Allen recaps win | Saints-Colts Postgame

Cam Jordan talks defense in win | Saints-Colts Postgame

Highlights: Alvin Kamara's best plays at Colts

Highlights: Derek Carr's best plays at Colts

Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis

Saints' Top Plays at Colts | Week 8

Derek Carr talks offense in win | Saints-Colts Postgame

New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts

Alvin Kamara recaps win | Saints-Colts Postgame

Dennis Allen & Alvin Kamara locker room speech after win at Colts

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints at Colts Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 8

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

