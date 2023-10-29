Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

• With the win, the Saints are now 4-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. New Orleans returns to action Sunday, Nov. 5, when it returns home to take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at noon central time with the contest televised on CBS (locally on WWL-4).

• With the win, the Saints improve their all-time regular season record against the Colts to 9-5 and extend their winning streak against Indianapolis to four games dating to an Oct. 23, 2011, 62-7 victory at the Superdome. The Colts are 16th team the Saints have defeated at least 10 times if you include the Super Bowl XLIV win.

• With the win and the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Saints are now in a tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta.

• New Orleans posted 235 yards of offense in the first half.

• New Orleans finished with 511 total yards of offense and allowed 371.

• The Saints surpassed 400 yards on offense for the third straight week, the first time they have accomplished that feat in three consecutive weeks since weeks 9-11 of 2018.

• Quarterback Derek Carrstarted his 150th career regular season game Sunday. Carr completed 19-of-27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

• Carr's first touchdown, an 18-yard pass to running back Alvin Kamara, gave him 224 career touchdown passes, surpassing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 36th most all time.

• Kamara finished with 17 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and four receptions for 51 yards. His first quarter receiving touchdown moved him into a tie for 91st all time in total touchdowns, with 74 total.

• Kamara's third quarter rushing touchdown put him one behind Mark Ingram II for first in club record books (52). He also moved into a tie for 77th on the all-time rushing touchdown list.

• Sunday was the 11th game in Kamara's career with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown, tying Jim Brown for the fifth-most such games in NFL history.