Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

• With the win, the Saints are now 4-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. New Orleans returns to action Sunday, Nov. 5, when it returns home to take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at noon central time with the contest televised on CBS (locally on WWL-4).
• With the win, the Saints improve their all-time regular season record against the Colts to 9-5 and extend their winning streak against Indianapolis to four games dating to an Oct. 23, 2011, 62-7 victory at the Superdome. The Colts are 16th team the Saints have defeated at least 10 times if you include the Super Bowl XLIV win.
• With the win and the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Saints are now in a tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta.
• New Orleans posted 235 yards of offense in the first half.
• New Orleans finished with 511 total yards of offense and allowed 371.
• The Saints surpassed 400 yards on offense for the third straight week, the first time they have accomplished that feat in three consecutive weeks since weeks 9-11 of 2018.
• Quarterback Derek Carrstarted his 150th career regular season game Sunday. Carr completed 19-of-27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.
• Carr's first touchdown, an 18-yard pass to running back Alvin Kamara, gave him 224 career touchdown passes, surpassing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 36th most all time.
• Kamara finished with 17 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and four receptions for 51 yards. His first quarter receiving touchdown moved him into a tie for 91st all time in total touchdowns, with 74 total.
• Kamara's third quarter rushing touchdown put him one behind Mark Ingram II for first in club record books (52). He also moved into a tie for 77th on the all-time rushing touchdown list.
• Sunday was the 11th game in Kamara's career with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown, tying Jim Brown for the fifth-most such games in NFL history.
• Kamara surpassed 10,000 career all-purpose yards in the first quarter and became the ninth Saint with 4,000 career receiving yards.
• Quarterback Taysom Hillscored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to pull the Saints within three. Hill finished with 44 passing yards, 14 receiving yards, 63 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
• Wide receiver Rashid Shaheedcaught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carr in the second quarter to give New Orleans a 21-17 lead. The pass and catch was New Orleans's longest play from scrimmage on the season.
• Shaheed ended with three receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown and currently leads the league in yards per catch. Shaheed is the third Saints receiver to record 150+ yards receiving on three catches, joining Keith Poole and Eric Martin.
• Wide receiver Chris Olaveled the Saints with nine targets and five receptions for 46 yards.
• Eleven New Orleans defenders tallied at least three total tackles.
• Linebacker Demario Davisfinished with 12 tackles, including six solo tackles. It is Davis' second double-digit tackle performance this season, tallying 10 tackles against the Tennessee Titans in Week One.
• Davis recorded his 600th career tackle as a Saint on Sunday.
• Defensive end Cameron Jordanplayed in his 200th career game as a Saint on Sunday, joining quarterback Drew Brees as the only two Saints to reach the milestone. Jordan is the 57th defensive lineman to appear in 200 regular season contests.
• Cornerback Paulson Adebopicked off Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew for Adebo's second interception of the season. Adebo finished with three tackles and a career-high three passes defensed.