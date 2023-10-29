New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts

DEFENSE: Here's what the defense won't be pleased with – 164 rushing yards and a touchdown allowed on 24 carries. Here's what it will be pleased with – just 207 net passing yards allowed an interception by cornerback Paulson Adebo and sacks by defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and defensive end Carl Granderson. Also, after surrendering 20 points in the first half, New Orleans limited the Colts to just a touchdown in the final two quarters. The slow starts have become a pattern now, because they've happened in three consecutive games. But so, too, have the strong defensive finishes. The Saints have been stellar defensively in the second half of the last three games, and they need to get back to starting fast defensively.