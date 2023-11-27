Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:08 AM
From NOLA.com

Derek Carr explains his costly pick-6 vs. Falcons: 'You don't expect him to do that' 

An already short-handed Saints receiver corps took two big blows in Falcons loss

The Saints had a week off to self-scout. It didn’t do them much good.

Saints outgain Falcons but fail to take advantage in loss: See notable numbers

Jeff Duncan: 3 things we learned from the Saints' deflating loss to the Falcons

Saints come undone in the red zone again, lose to rival Falcons and fall out of 1st place

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Receiver Chris Olave produced huge first half for New Orleans Saints against Atlanta 

New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta 

Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12 

Derek Carr recaps loss to Atlanta | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Dennis Allen talks tough loss to Atlanta | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Tyrann Mathieu talks 2 INTs in loss | Saints-Falcons Postgame

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

