Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 18, 2023 at 09:14 AM
From NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Saints silenced noise, brought noise in win inspired by both gas cans and a Demario Davis speech

Jeff Duncan: Fun returns to the Superdome as Saints turn Tommy DeVito into gabagool

The defense 'parted like the red sea' for this Saints receiver's first TD in nearly 5 years

Derek Carr elevated above the criticism to deliver his best Saints performance to date

By dominating Tommy DeVito, Saints rediscovering early-season form on defense

Jimmy Graham has done something that no NFL player has equaled in nearly 40 years

How effective was the Saints pass rush against Tommy DeVito? See notable numbers

Saints shut down Tommy DeVito in complete performance against the New York Giants

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15 

New Orleans Saints play clean offense, disruptive defense in victory over Giants 

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has career defensive day for New Orleans Saints against Giants 

Postgame Notes: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15 

Postgame Quotes: New York Giants, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15 

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15 

Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Photos: Fans and Sideline Guests | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15 

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15 

