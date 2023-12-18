Postgame Notes: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

- The Saints defeated the Giants 24-6, evening their record at 7-7. New Orleans is in a tie for first place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- With the win, they improved their record at the Caesars Superdome in 2023 to 4-3 and their all-time home record to 220-220-1.
- They improved their all-time record against New York to 15-17 and their home mark against the Giants to 10-5.
- With another stellar defensive performance, the Saints have allowed fewer than 300 net passing yards in 40 consecutive contests, dating back to November 14, 2021 at Tennessee, the 40 games being the current longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since 52 consecutive games by Indianapolis from 2005-08. After holding the Giants to just 133 yards of net passing, the streak extended to 40 games and is tied for third in franchise history with a run from December 13, 1995-October 4, 1998.
- The Black and Gold's defensive front wreaked havoc against the Giants and rookie QB Tommy DeVito, setting a season-high with seven sacks on the afternoon.
- The Saints converted 6-of-12 third down attempts (50%) while holding New York to just 2-of-16 (12.5%).
- New Orleans managed 296 total net yards offensively and held the Giants to just 193 on the afternoon.
- This was the second consecutive contest and fourth in 2023 that the Saints have not surrendered a touchdown. New Orleans is the only NFL team to not give up a touchdown in four contests in 2023. They have not given up a touchdown in two consecutive contests for the second time in three seasons. It is the first time the Saints have not given up a touchdown in four games in a season since 1991 and 1988 seasons, when they held opponents without a touchdown in five contests.
- The Saints were effective against the run, holding standout RB Saquon Barkley to 14 yards rushing on nine carries.
- QB Derek Carrfinished 23-of-28 for 218 yards and three touchdown passes. Carr had season-highs in completion percentage (82.1%), touchdown passes (three), and quarterback rating (134.8).
- Carr's three scores through the air puts his career touchdown total at 233, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young for 34th place in league record books.
- His 23 completions Sunday moved him into the top 20 in league history with 3,503 in his career, surpassing former Saint and Giant Kerry Collins.
- Now at 38,320 passing yards for his career, Carr surpassed Dave Krieg for 26th place (38,147).
- With 3,098 passing yards in 2023, Carr joined Peyton Manning (1998-2010) and Russell Wilson (2012-21) as only the third quarterback to pass for 3,000 yards in each of his first ten seasons.
- RB Alvin Kamarahad another 100 plus yards from scrimmage day, finishing with 110 as he led the Saints in both rushing yards (66) and receiving with a game-high five receptions for a team-best 44 receiving yards.
- With five grabs, Kamara's career receptions total is now 498 and ranks 17th all-time among running backs. With 68 catches in 2023, it is his sixth campaign with at least 65 receptions joining WR Marques Colston (seven) as only the second Saint to do so
- TE Jimmy Grahamcaught a seven-yard touchdown strike from Carr in the fourth quarter, his third straight game with a touchdown grab. It marks the first time Graham has scored in three straight contests since he did so in four straight from 11/9/17- 12/3/17 with the Seattle Seahawks.
- With the score, Graham now has 89 career touchdown receptions and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Don Maynard for 16th in NFL history.
- TE Juwan Johnsonadded two grabs for 38 yards, including the longest reception of the day for the Saints offense, a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carr.
- WR Keith Kirkwoodfound the end zone as well for New Orleans on a seven-yard pass in the first quarter. It was his first regular season touchdown since a 30-yard strike from former Saints QB Drew Brees at Dallas on 11/29/18.
- LB Demario Davisled a stout New Orleans defensive performance, totaling a game-high 10 stops, two stops for loss, and a sack. The ten tackles pushed his season total to 102, marking his tenth season with at least 100 stops, seventh consecutive campaign, sixth overall and sixth straight as a Saint.
- With his takedown on Sunday, Davis tied his career-high of 6.5 sacks set in 2022.
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon had his most productive game as a Saint against the Giants, finishing with a career-high three sacks and six tackles.
- Rookie DL Bryan Bresee also added two sacks of his own and three stops.
- DE Carl Granderson came up with another sack against New York, pushing his career-high to 7.5 quarterback takedowns in 2023 and remaining as the team leader.
- CB Isaac Yiadom totaled three stops and a game-high three passes defended.
- DB J.T. Gray had a special teams stop on Sunday, pushing his season total to a team-leading ten coverage tackles in 2023. He reached double-digits for the fourth time in his career and for the third consecutive season. Gray joins San Francisco S George Odum (2020-2023) as only the second player with at least ten coverage stops each of the last three seasons. Gray also joins current Vice President of Player Development and former special teams ace Fred McAfee (2000-05), S Steve Gleason (2002-06), WR Courtney Roby (2009-12) and LB Marvin Mitchell (2007-10) as only the fifth Saint to have double-digit totals in four seasons since 1989 and joins those five players and S Je'Rod Cherry (1997-99) as well, as the sixth Saint to do so in three consecutive seasons since 1989.
- K Blake Grupe nailed a 50-yard field goal and all three extra point tries, pushing his season scoring total to 105 points and joining former Saints kicker Wil Lutz (2016) as only the second Saints rookie to score 100 points.
- P Lou Hedley dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line, including one downed at the eight-yard line to pin New York deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Postgame Quotes: New York Giants, New Orleans Saints | 2023 NFL Week 15
Postgame quotes from the Saints Week 15 win over the New York Giants
Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14
Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 14 win against the Carolina Panthers
Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14
Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers
Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13
Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13
Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions.
Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12
Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10
Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10
Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints Week 10 loss to the Minnesita Vikings.
Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9
Postgame notes from the Saints' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.
Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9
Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen and Saints players after the team's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.