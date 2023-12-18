Postgame Quotes: New York Giants, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN

(Opening statement) "It was a good team win. All three phases contributed to the win. I thought some

of our veteran players stepped up and played really well in the game. I was proud of our guys to

come out and play the way they did today. Now, we have to get ready on a short week to fly out to

L.A. and play against the Rams."

On if this is the best the team has looked across this season: "I thought our guys played well,

offensively, defensively and the kicking game, I thought all three phases. There have been a couple

other games – New England, whatever—where I feel like we put a complete game together. I do feel

like this was a complete game for our team."

On playing the entire game with the lead: "It was good. To be able to play with a lead for the entire

game, that was good for our team. Our team's battled adversity and had to play from behind. For this

game to start off with the lead, I thought that was good for our team. In third down, we were 6-of-11.

They were 2-of-16 on third down. I thought that was a big factor in the game. Our red zone offense,

again, we were two-of-two down there in the red area. Some things we said we need to get better at

and improve on, we've done that."

On what clicked this week to have a complete game: "We have a good veteran group, and they

understand what's at stake. They had a good week of practice and went out and played well. I

thought some guys had to step up—Landon Young having to step up to replace Ryan Ramczyk.

Overall, I thought the protection was really good. I don't know if I'm going to get any questions about

the quarterback [Derek Carr] this week, but I thought the quarterback played really well. Make sure

we get that on record. It was an effective game in all three phases."

On if this is the best game Carr has played all season: "Probably statistically. 218 yards. No one's

jumping off the table with 218 yards but three touchdowns, no interceptions. I thought the protection,

again, was outstanding in the game and gave (Carr) some opportunities to get the ball down the field.

134 (134.8) quarterback rating. I thought he played well, and the players around him played well."

(On the pass rush today) "Without really getting the chance to look at the tape, it is hard for me to say

exactly. I thought our guys did a good job of understanding rush-lane integrity and how we had to

rush this quarterback [Tommy DeVito]. When we did get him off the spot, guys were able to finish and

get him on the group. I think that's really been the biggest difference when you look at the last two

weeks. We've been able to finish much better on the quarterback when we've been able to get him off

the spot. Certainly, this was probably our best day in terms of being able to get after the quarterback

and being able to finish on the quarterback.

On if plan and approach changed this week: "We had a significant amount of pressure. We had

some four-man rush. We mixed our packages up just a little bit. Look, I thought we did some things

on first and second down too where were able to affect the quarterback a little bit. I think on the back

end, our guys for the most part-- They had a couple of plays in the last two-minute drive where the

quarterback [DeVito] kind of extended a little bit and was able to find some guys late down the field.

Overall, our ability to eliminate shots down the field was really good for us defensively."

On if rhythm exists on defense: "I think momentum is a real thing. Confidence breeds confidence.

When you go out there and make some plays you become more confident. Then, you tend to make

more plays, which makes you more confident. I thought both sides of the ball had a little bit of that

(going) about."

On the criticism of Carr: "I just think it's unfair, my personal opinion. I know everybody's got the right

to their own opinion. I thought (Carr) played really well in this game. Just like with everything else

when you play that position, you are going to get your fair share of criticism. When someone plays

really well, we need to recognize that he played well."

On if the team played with a sense of urgency from start to finish: "Yeah, I did. It was a good game

for us."

On Alontae Taylor's personal foul penalty: "I really did not ask. I didn't agree with the call. I was more

expressing my feelings than asking what they saw on the call. It was a big play in the game though,

really. When you really look at it, that's a big play."

On Carr's toughness: "I think he is mentally and physically tough, I do. I thought he stepped up today

and made some plays and some throws. Obviously, it was not perfect. There are some plays that

could have been better. I thought some guys made some plays for him, too. There are 11 guys on the

field on every single play and nobody does it by themselves. I thought the protection was really good

in the game. I thought guys made some plays down the field when they had opportunities too. I

thought Derek was doing a good job of getting through his reads and getting the ball to the right

people."

On the young receivers' play: "That's part of what this league is. Young guys are going to have to

step up and make plays. I think on the long yardage situation with A.T. Perry being able to catch the

ball – Again, that doesn't happen if you don't have good protection because it takes a little bit of time

to get down the field—I thought he ran a good route, came back to the ball, caught it, was able to get

north and south and advance it and was able to get the first down, which was a big play."

On how close Chris Olave was to playing: "My plan was see where (Olave) was at this morning. If he

felt good enough, I was going to get him out on the field and work him out. As he got here this

morning, I don't think he felt like he was going to be able to go out and do the things he needed to do

to be effective. Particularly with us playing a Thursday night game, trying to get him healthy and get

him back in for that game went into that decision a little bit."

On if the lack of practice went into the decision for Olave not to play: "I wouldn't say that we're going

to try to make a habit of guys not practicing and then getting out there on the field and playing, but I

felt like if he was able to go and he was able to provide something for us, even in a limited role, he

was the option I thought gave us the best chance to win."

On getting the tight ends involved: "Generally, when you face a team that's got a lot of exotic looks

and things of that nature, it kind of calms down a little bit when you put a bigger grouping on the field.

I think that was part of the game plan to see what we were getting. As we got into the game, I felt like

there were some things we could do to have some success."

On Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham: "I thought it was awesome to see him (Johnson) go and

make that play. Obviously, the goal line play down there to Jimmy (Graham) from the half-yard line

was a big play. I thought our tight ends stepped up and played well in the game.

On the defense not allowing a touchdown: "We've played better the last two weeks. You're really

only as good as your last outing. We need to go back and make whatever the corrections are that we

need to make from this game and get ready for a really good LA Rams team."