Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 15, 2020 at 08:56 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints have plenty of blame to go around, but no panic after clunker loss to Eagles
Saints flop against Eagles shows some losses hurt more, but 'better now than later'
Saints' snap counts: Breaking down general themes in Saints' loss to Eagles
Saints QB Drew Brees says game vs. Chiefs is extra motivation to return, but no word on if he'll play

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in loss to Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton offers blunt assessment of Philadelphia loss
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 14 performance against Philadelphia
Saints Conference Call: Sean Payton on December 14, 2020
Saints Conference Call: Erik McCoy on December 14, 2020
Saints Conference Call: Sheldon Rankins on December 14, 2020

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Eagles Week 14 2020

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Eagles Week 14 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

