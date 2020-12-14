New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton offers blunt assessment of Philadelphia loss

Payton said there were specific defensive calls designed to contain Hurts.

"We were slow playing the zone with the ends," he said. "The more upsetting element, there were some times with a five-man rush, we were rushing to contain and we didn't do that effectively. That should be easier to do when you're rushing five, is to keep the quarterback where you want him. And we didn't do a good enough job of that. So obviously, we didn't get enough good work at it."

Offensively, the Saints were scoreless in the first half and the three touchdowns in the second half weren't enough to overcome a costly interception and lost fumble, both by quarterback Taysom Hill.

"I thought he played all right," Payton said. "He's still slow on a few decisions, he's to the wrong side of the field a few times relative to making decisions. And I don't like the fact that the ball was out again (on the fumble).

"The screen pass needs to be out quicker, with a little bit less velocity, a little bit easier. If they're rushing, if there's a blitz he's faced with, back up and just dump it off to the running back. There's some things that he's got to clean up."

But there wasn't much help provided in terms of protection. Hill was sacked five times, while completing 28 of 38 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

"(Left guard Andrus) Peat's gotta play better," Payton said, when asked about the line's play. "He's gotta play better. I don't think any one of them played particularly great, but we'll keep working here."

The work this week will involve preparation for Kansas City (12-1), the most recent Super Bowl champion, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and a front-runner for the award this season, has completed 68.4 percent of his passes this season, for 4,208 yards and 33 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also has 52 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

"They give you everything formationally," Payton said of the Chiefs. "They give you a lot of movement. The quarterback is very good at extending plays. They give you a bunch of looks. So it's on to a different attack, obviously, a challenging one."

"They're on the schedule, it's kind of what it is," Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "We know what's at stake. We know who they are. At the end of the day, we'll focus on us.