Morning Break

Friday, May 08, 2020 08:50 AM

Saints Morning Break for Friday, May 8

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Instead of trolling, Saints send food to essential workers in 4 cities of 2020 opponents
Saints re-sign veteran wide receiver Austin Carr
New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule: See dates, times, locations, TV station for every game
Saints to open 2020 against Tampa, play Friday game on Christmas; see full schedule details
A homecoming, future Hall-of-Famers and a holiday: breaking down Saints' 2020 schedule
Walker's Pick 6: Six observations about the Saints' 2020 schedule

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020
New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
2020 Saints Schedule: Breakdown of regular season opponents
Take a detailed look at the New Orleans Saints' 2020 opponents
New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents: Coaches
New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents: Quarterbacks
HomeTeamTV: Takeout Thursday with Saints Legend Jim Dombrowski, 5/7/20
Drew Brees joins The Real Heroes Project honoring healthcare heroes on the front lines of COVID-19
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with WR Austin Carr on one-year contract
Forbes ranks New Orleans Saints fans among the most passionate in all of professional sports

Photos: Blue Angels flyover New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

On May 6, 2020 the Blue Angels, the Navy's elite flying squadron, flew over the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the city as a salute and thank you to New Orleans' front line workers battling the coronavirus.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
