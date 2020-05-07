New Orleans Saints agree to terms with WR Austin Carr on one-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with WR Austin Carr on a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Carr, 6-1, 195, has played in 21 regular season games and two postseason contests, since being claimed off of waivers by New Orleans from the New England Patriots at the conclusion of the 2017 preseason. Over the past three seasons, Carr has hauled in 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Carr appeared in six games with three starts, catching one pass for nine yards before being placed on Injured Reserve at midseason.

Carr was originally signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2017, leading the Patriots in receiving in the preseason with 14 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.