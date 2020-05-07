Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, May 07, 2020 06:39 PM

Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020

Saints play both Super Bowl LIV participants, and face Vikings on Christmas Day

John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Sept. 13 and Nov. 8.

Those are the dates you were waiting for, right? The dates when the New Orleans Saints play Tampa Bay, in the regular-season opener at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., respectively. The dates when the two of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history – New Orleans' Drew Brees is the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is the all-time leader in victories and Super Bowl wins, and is second overall in passing yards and touchdowns – lead their teams against each other.

No? Gotta be December 20, then, because that's when the Saints receive a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and quarterback Pat Mahomes, who has both hands grasping the best-player-in-the-game claim.

Still wrong? How 'bout this: Christmas Day, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The first Christmas game in franchise history, against the Vikings, who have Grinch-ed the Saints in the postseason in two of the previous three years.

New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents: Quarterbacks

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2020 season. Take a look at the NFL quarterbacks that Drew Brees will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

New Orleans Saints
Week 1 & 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady
Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr
Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers
Week 4 at Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford
Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrod Taylor
Week 7 & 17 vs. Carolina Panthers: Teddy Bridgewater
Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo
Week 11 & 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan
Week 12 at Denver Broncos: Drew Lock
Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz
Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins
If those aren't enticing enough, there still likely exists a Saints game this season that will serve as a must-see for New Orleans' fans.

The Saints' schedule, released on Thursday evening, features four nationally televised, prime-time games (two on Sunday night and two on Monday night), the Christmas date with the Vikings, a road trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in their new stadium, and the always-anticipated home-and-away games against NFC South Division rival Atlanta.

The Raiders game, a Monday night affair Sept. 21, begins the quick procession of four nationally televised games in eight weeks. After the trip to Las Vegas, New Orleans's national lineup includes home against the Packers on Sept. 27 (Sunday night), home against the Chargers on Oct. 12 (Monday night) and away against Tampa Bay on Nov. 8 (Sunday night).

And while the Saints will be moved away from Thanksgiving – New Orleans beat Atlanta in prime time the previous two Thanksgiving days – they will slot into a Friday afternoon game against Minnesota on Christmas, the fifth time the Saints will have played the Vikings, including playoffs, since 2017.

But, even then, that marquee matchup will be preceded by another five days earlier, when New Orleans hosts Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Chiefs set an NFL record by posting three 10-plus point comebacks in the playoffs en route to beating San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

And speaking of San Francisco: The 49ers, the reigning NFC champs who won a 48-46 shootout against the Saints last season in the Superdome – a victory that proved pivotal as San Francisco (13-3 in the regular season) went on to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC over the Saints (13-3) – will return to the Superdome on Nov. 15.

The Niners will return minus receiver Emmanuel Sanders , who gave the Saints fits (seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, and a 35-yard touchdown pass) during the victory last season; Sanders joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent.

This season's bye week for New Orleans falls on Week 6 (Oct 18), following the Monday night game against the Chargers and preceding their first NFC South Division game of the season, against Carolina in the Superdome on Oct. 25.

Game against Atlanta, on Nov. 22 (home) and Dec. 6 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) will sandwich a road game against Denver, on Nov. 29. New Orleans split the season series with the Falcons last season, with each team winning on the road.

New Orleans Saints 2020 Opponents: Coaches 

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2020 season. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Sean Payton will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

New Orleans Saints
Week 1 & 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is entering his second season with the team.
Week 1 & 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arians earned his first coaching position as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 1975.
Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden is entering his third season (second stint) with the team.
Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden previously coached for the Raider franchise from 1998-2001.
Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur is entering his second season with the team.
Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: Matt LaFleur became one of five head coaches in NFL history to win at least 13 games in his first season at the helm of a team.
Week 4 at Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia is entering his third season with the team.
Week 4 at Detroit Lions: Patricia's coaching resume boasts more than 21 years of coaching experience in the college and professional ranks, including 14 consecutive seasons (2004-17) with the New England Patriots, prior to Detroit.
Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Lynn is entering his fourth season with the team.
Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: As a journeyman running back (177 career-rushing yards to his credit) and special teams player during his NFL stint (1993-99), Lynn was part of the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl champion teams from 1997-98.
Week 7 & 17 vs Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule is entering his first season with the team.
Week 7 & 17 vs. Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule coached at Baylor University for three years.
Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy is entering his third season with the team.
Week 8 at Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy is 20-13 throughout his first two years with the Bears.
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan is entering his fourth season with the team.
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan is the son of former NFL coach Mike Shanahan. Papa Shanahan coached in the league for 20 years, 14 of which were spent leading the Denver Broncos.
Week 11 & 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Quinn is entering his sixth season with the team
Week 11 & 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Dan Quinn began his career as the defensive line coach at William & Mary, and then spent time at VMI and Hofstra before moving on to the big time with the 49ers in 2001 as defensive quality control coordinator.
Week 12 at Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio is entering his second season with the team.
Week 12 at Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio went 7-9 in his first season as a head coach of the Broncos.
Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Doug Pederson is entering his fifth season with the team.
Week 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Doug Pederson led the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII.
Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid is entering his eighth season with the team.
Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: In his seven seasons with Kansas City, he has led the Chiefs to six postseason appearances, four division titles, two American Football Conference (AFC) championship games, and one Super Bowl title in Super Bowl LIV, the franchise's first in 50 years and his first as a head coach.
Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Mike Zimmer is entering his seventh season with the team.
Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Zimmer has notched 59 wins including playoffs in his 6 seasons leading the team with a pair of NFC North titles and three playoff appearances.
