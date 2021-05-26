Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints legend Mark Pattison successfully summits Mount Everest, reaching goal to climb the Seven Summits of the World

Former New Orleans Saints receiver reached the top of Everest on Sunday, May 23

May 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon
CP-Pattison-1920-031920

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mark Pattison successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday, May 23 at 10:10 a.m. local time.

Pattison, who played with the Saints from 1987-88, shared the news via his Instagram account Wednesday, May 26. The post, featured below, documents the struggles he had with the final push up the mountain, including going snow blind in his left eye.

Our last update on Pattison's journey to the summit featured Pattison and his team completing their final rotation from Everest Base Camp to Camp 3.

Related Links

Pattison has conquered all of the world's seven summits following his successful summit of Everest. He has been using oxygen and climbing with Sherpas (elite mountaineers and experts in their local area). The group leader for the climb is Garrett Madison, the only American to summit K2 twice (the world's second-highest peak behind Everest).

Fans can follow Pattison's journey here.

Pattison spoke about his plans on a March episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek that you can listen to here.

Related Content

news

J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

'He was a no-nonsense guy, knew what he wanted to do'
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints' staff
news

Update on Saints legend Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - May 14, 2021

Former New Orleans Saints receiver is attempting to summit Everest and become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse
news

Update on Saints legend Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - May 6, 2021

Former New Orleans Saints receiver is attempting to summit Everest and become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse
news

Drew Brees settling into new routines after 15-year run as New Orleans Saints quarterback

'Retirement has given me a chance to get into some things that I otherwise wouldn't be doing'
news

Deuce McAllister reflects on being drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20 years ago today

Saints legend is now WWL analyst for Saints radio broadcasts
news

Update on Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - April 16, 2021

Former New Orleans Saints receiver is attempting to summit Everest and become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse
news

Saints legend LeCharles Bentley named NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development

Saints legend named to the Pro Bowl twice and established himself as one of the league's best lineman from 2002-2005
news

Former New Orleans Saints player Mark Pattison plans to summit Mount Everest this spring

Pattison is attempting to become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse
news

Jim Mora reflects on day he became coach of the New Orleans Saints

Mora was hired Jan. 28, 1986
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen also made the cut
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising