Saints legend Mark Pattison successfully summits Mount Everest, reaching goal to climb the Seven Summits of the World

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mark Pattison successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday, May 23 at 10:10 a.m. local time.
Pattison, who played with the Saints from 1987-88, shared the news via his Instagram account Wednesday, May 26. The post, featured below, documents the struggles he had with the final push up the mountain, including going snow blind in his left eye.
Our last update on Pattison's journey to the summit featured Pattison and his team completing their final rotation from Everest Base Camp to Camp 3.
Pattison has conquered all of the world's seven summits following his successful summit of Everest. He has been using oxygen and climbing with Sherpas (elite mountaineers and experts in their local area). The group leader for the climb is Garrett Madison, the only American to summit K2 twice (the world's second-highest peak behind Everest).
Fans can follow Pattison's journey here.
Pattison spoke about his plans on a March episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek that you can listen to here.