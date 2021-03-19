Former New Orleans Saints player Mark Pattison plans to summit Mount Everest this spring

"What happened is, this goes back to a goal," Pattison said. "You know, I said, eight, nine years ago, to try to become the first NFL player to claim seven summits, and a lot has evolved over this time. And in 2019, there's another gentleman by the name of Craig Hanneman. He's, I think, 10 years older than me, but he actually became the first NFL guy to climb the seven summits, we weren't really necessarily in a race and I wasn't even really aware of it until somebody made me aware of it about six months ago. And so we decided to take a pivot and not only set my sights much higher, but to not only do the seven summits but also Lhoste within 24 hours. It sits in a saddle. And so when we go down to our tent (after summiting Everest), I'll come down and jump in my tent for a couple hours. And then I'll be able to go up the backside, which is again, the fourth highest mountain in the world, which is Lhotse, and then come down. Only a handful of people have done it. It's gonna be epic effort and you know, fingers crossed, I can actually pull it off."

Pattison's journey to summit Everest and Lhoste would make him one of just a few dozen alpinists to have summited two 8,000-plus meter peaks within 24 hours. Hanneman, former Steelers and Patriots defensive lineman who played in the 1970s, has climbed Everest and the Seven Summits (but not Lhotse).

Upon retirement from the NFL, Pattison has spent time in Sun Valley, Idaho, home of the first destination ski resort in the United States. Here, Pattison has been training for his journey with his best friend and former NFL head coach Jim L. Mora, son of former New Orleans Saints coach Jim E. Mora.