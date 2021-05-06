Update on Saints legend Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - May 6, 2021

Our last update on Pattison's journey to the summit featured Pattison and his team preparing for the trek at Base Camp and adjusting to the elevation by building more red blood cells at the high elevation. The distance from South Everest Base Camp in Nepal to the Everest summit is roughly 12.5 miles.

On April 19, trouble arose when Pattison and his team were faced with an avalanche before planning to hike up the Khumbu Ice Fall. The Khumbu Ice Fall is located at the head of the Khumbu Glacier and the foot of the Western Cwm (a glacial valley basin), which lies at an altitude of 17,999 feet on the Nepali slopes of Mount Everest, not far above Base Camp and southwest of the summit.