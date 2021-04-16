Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Update on Mark Pattison's attempt to climb Mount Everest - April 16, 2021

Former New Orleans Saints receiver is attempting to summit Everest and become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse

Apr 16, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mark Pattison arrived at Mount Everest Base Camp on April 12, 2021.

Pattison is attempting to become the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits of the World plus Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak, within 24 hours of summiting Mount Everest. Pattison has conquered six of the world's seven summits with only Everest left on the list.

Everest Base Camp sits at 17,500 feet where Pattison and his team are living to prepare for the trek to the summit, and adjusting to the elevation by building more red blood cells at the high elevation.

His goal is to attempt to summit Everest roughly May 20, then trek up Lhotse immediately afterward. He will be using oxygen and will be climbing with Sherpas (elite mountaineers and experts in their local area). The group leader for the climb is Garrett Madison, the only American to summit K2 twice (the world's second-highest peak behind Everest).

Fans can follow Pattison's journey here.

