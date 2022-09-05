New Orleans Saints defense ready for whatever load it needs to carry this season

"I wouldn't say I foresaw that time coming," Davis said. "I'm kind of a one-day-at-a-time type of guy. I do like to think down the road, but I wasn't looking for a day where the defense was the mainstay.

"I felt like I could add a lot of value to this team and play a role that would help us ascend, as I saw it was a high-powered offense and it needed kind of a boost on defense. And coming in doing my job, we've had a ton of success, me just being a component of a much larger picture. And in a lot of ways, that has lent itself to us becoming a dominant force in the NFL.

"So now, I don't look at us necessarily as a defensive-led team, because it's always been three components. That was the first thing I learned when I came here. It was a high-powered offense, but you've got to play the game in front of you. Sometimes the game is going to require the offense to have a great day, sometimes it's going to require the defense to have a great day. Sometimes it's going to be even and you need the special teams to make the difference. I still believe in that now. That was something I learned when I arrived.

"(But) it's fortunate that we've been able to put together a dominant force, a dominant unit. But we have to play like that each and every week. That's our responsibility."

The responsibility, in the Saints' first season without Brees since 2005, looked like this: 19.7 points per game allowed (fourth fewest in the NFL); 318.2 yards per game allowed (seventh); 18 interceptions (tied for fifth most); 46 sacks (eighth); and 93.5 rushing yards allowed, fourth fewest and aligned with the work from previous seasons (80.2 in 2018, 91.4 in '19 and 93.9 in '20).

"We're just an energy and effort type of defense," Davis said. "We're going to play with a ton of energy, swagger, whatever you want to call it – we're going to play with a ton of excitement and we're going to put every effort toward studying our opponent, being prepared for our opponent, and bringing that physicality for four quarters. Until they've had enough, or don't wanna play no more.