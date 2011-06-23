Saints Host High School 7-On-7 Tournament

The New Orleans Saints hosted a NFL High School Player Development regional 7-On-7 tournament with the Louisiana National Guard as the title sponsor on Friday.
15 high school teams from Louisiana, primarily from the New Orleans area, consisting of 12 players and two coaches per team competed in the tournament at the Saints practice facility.
The winning squad will represent the region in advancing to the 2011 National Tournament that is hosted by the Cleveland Browns and played in Berea, Ohio from July 7-10.