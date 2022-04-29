Saints Gameday Playbook for Friday, April 29 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 2

The 2022 NFL Draft continues today! Don't miss these five things to know about the New Orleans Saints second-round selection and Friday's draft coverage as we get set for Rounds 2 and 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Las Vegas. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.
New Orleans Saints 2022 Draft Picks
- Round 1 • (16)
- Round 1 • (19)
- Round 2 • (49)
- Round 5 • (161)
- Round 6 • (194)
- Tune in at 6:00 p.m. for the start of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft airing live on ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN. The Saints will be on the clock for Pick 17 in Round 2 (49th overall).
- After moving up in round one in a trade with the Washington Commanders, the Saints no longer have a 3rd round draft pick. After their second-round selection, their next scheduled pick is in Round 5.
- Head coach Dennis Allen spoke live with the media following the Saints selections on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hear what he had to say about the newest Saints at NewOrleansSaints.com.
