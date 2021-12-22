Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

SAINTS-DOLPHINS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
SAINTS-DOLPHINS GAME OVERVIEW:
Coming off a 9-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The all-time series is tied at 6-6, but since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, the Saints have won the three contests in the series played in South Florida, New Orleans and London.
The Saints are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the seventh seed and final spot in the NFC playoff race, one game behind the 8-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.
While the Dolphins-Saints all-time series is tied 6-6, since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, New Orleans has captured all three meetings. New Orleans captured the last meeting between the clubs with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017, as they were on their way to an eight-game winning streak in a resurgent 11-5 season that saw the Black and Gold capture their first NFC South title since 2011.
SAINTS-DOLPHINS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME STREAMING & HOW TO WATCH DETAILS:
SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Caesars Superdome, we have worked closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to vaccination policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.
CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2021 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? GoAuto has joined the Saints to make your gameday commute a breeze. Simple download the SAINTS APP presented by Verizon and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT
FAN BLACKOUT AT THE SUPERDOME:
Saints announced that for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, which will be nationally televised by ESPN, that the team's fans are strongly encouraged to join a BLACKOUT and match their appearance to that of the Saints, who will be wearing their all black uniforms (jerseys and pants). BLACKOUT DETAILS >>
PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities based on current local health and safety guidelines. It will open three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Karma. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
At this time, fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR or Antigen test result in order to enter Champions Square.
This week's National Anthem will be performed by Alexis Marceaux and fans will enjoy a performance by the Rebirth Brass Band with the Roots of Music during halftime.
LIGHT UP THE DOME:
CONCESSION OFFERS:
Fans 21 and over can enjoy samples of Crown Royal whisky at Section 124 and outside Gate B on gamedays. Sampling will be available when gates open for the general public until the end of the third quarter.
For fans seated in the 200 or 300 club levels, Waitr is now offering in-seat concession delivery for your section. Place your order when you arrive at the game and get your eat on! For the best experience, download the Waitr App prior to the game.
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit Second Harvest. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
