New Orleans Saints encourage BLACKOUT for Monday Night Football Dolphins contest

Fans are encouraged to match team with all black attire on December 27

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:58 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that for Monday night's (12/27/21) game against the Miami Dolphins, which will be nationally televised by ESPN, that the team's fans are strongly encouraged to join a BLACKOUT and match their appearance to that of the Saints, who will be wearing their all black uniforms (jerseys and pants).

Allstate Insurance, the game's presenting partner for the important tilt against the Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome, will be presenting the first 50,000 fans that enter into the facility with complimentary black Saints flags, which fans can wave as they cheer on the Saints as they seek to win their third consecutive regular season game.

With both New Orleans and Miami currently at 7-7, with the Saints having won their last two contests, including a 9-0 shutout of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and the Dolphins having won six straight, the entire nation will be watching an evening of playoff like intensity as both clubs fight to move up in their respective conference standings and advance to the postseason. Saints fans in attendance are asked to bring that same playoff football energy to their seats for three hours, supporting their team as well as showing the worldwide Monday Night Football audience the homefield advantage that they create.

"Saints season ticket holders and fans have earned the reputation for creating an electric atmosphere that the nation feels compelled to tune into and watch the happenings in the Caesars Superdome," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "Our partners at Allstate have stepped forward and offered those 'in the number' to have a keepsake from the game and get swept up in the excitement of Monday Night Football. We are anxious for our fans to Blackout the Caesars Superdome and create another indelible memory for not only those attending the game but also those watching on television. It should be quite a spectacle."

Gates will open at the Caesars Superdome at 5:15 p.m. for all ticket holders. With Champions Square closing at 6:30 p.m., fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 to be active participants in a "Blackout" player introduction. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15.

While the contest is sold out, Saints fans can get verified resale tickets on Seatgeek.com, the official resale marketplace of the New Orleans Saints.

