Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Dolphins 2021 NFL Week 16

SAINTS-DOLPHINS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off a 9-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The all-time series is tied at 6-6, but since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, the Saints have won the three contests in the series played in South Florida, New Orleans and London.

The Saints are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the seventh seed and final spot in the NFC playoff race, one game behind the 8-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.

While the Dolphins-Saints all-time series is tied 6-6, since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, New Orleans has captured all three meetings. New Orleans captured the last meeting between the clubs with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017, as they were on their way to an eight-game winning streak in a resurgent 11-5 season that saw the Black and Gold capture their first NFC South title since 2011.

WATCH SAINTS-DOLPHINS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-DOLPHINS ON MOBILE