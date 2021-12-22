Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Dolphins 2021 NFL Week 16

SAINTS-DOLPHINS GAME PREVIEW
Coming off a 9-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The all-time series is tied at 6-6, but since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, the Saints have won the three contests in the series played in South Florida, New Orleans and London.
The Saints are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the seventh seed and final spot in the NFC playoff race, one game behind the 8-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.
While the Dolphins-Saints all-time series is tied 6-6, since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, New Orleans has captured all three meetings. New Orleans captured the last meeting between the clubs with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017, as they were on their way to an eight-game winning streak in a resurgent 11-5 season that saw the Black and Gold capture their first NFC South title since 2011.
WATCH SAINTS-DOLPHINS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).
WATCH SAINTS-DOLPHINS ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
National radio: Westwood One
- Announcers: Kevin Harland (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.
Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass
Ways To Watch
From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Dolphins for 2021 NFL Week 16. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints