Saints vs Dolphins Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 16

SAINTS vs DOLPHINS | MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 16

SAINTS-DOLPHINS SERIES HISTORY

While the Dolphins-Saints all-time series is tied 6-6, since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, New Orleans has captured all three meetings. New Orleans captured the last meeting between the clubs with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017, as they were on their way to an eight-game winning streak in a resurgent 11-5 season that saw the Black and Gold capture their first NFC South title since 2011.

The two teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 21-10 in a game played at the historic Orange Bowl. The Saints would lose two more contests to the Dolphins before finally breaking through with a 17-7 victory on October 2, 1983 at the Superdome. The Saints won their first and only road game at the Dolphins in a 46-34 victory on October 25, 2009 at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., when New Orleans matched their biggest comeback in franchise history when they rebounded from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half. The Saints have a 5-1 record in contests in the series played at the Superdome: