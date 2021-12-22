Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs Dolphins Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 16

New Orleans captured the last meeting with Miami with a 20-0 shutout win at London’s Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017

Dec 22, 2021 at 09:52 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS vs DOLPHINS | MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 16

Coming off a 9-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football in week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

SAINTS-DOLPHINS SERIES HISTORY

While the Dolphins-Saints all-time series is tied 6-6, since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, New Orleans has captured all three meetings. New Orleans captured the last meeting between the clubs with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017, as they were on their way to an eight-game winning streak in a resurgent 11-5 season that saw the Black and Gold capture their first NFC South title since 2011.

The two teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 21-10 in a game played at the historic Orange Bowl. The Saints would lose two more contests to the Dolphins before finally breaking through with a 17-7 victory on October 2, 1983 at the Superdome. The Saints won their first and only road game at the Dolphins in a 46-34 victory on October 25, 2009 at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., when New Orleans matched their biggest comeback in franchise history when they rebounded from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half. The Saints have a 5-1 record in contests in the series played at the Superdome:

Date | Result | Site | Attendance

  • 11/15/70 | Loss, 10-21 | Orange Bowl | 42,866
  • 11/10/74 | Loss, 0-21 | Tulane Stadium | 74,289
  • 9/28/80 | Loss, 16-21 | Orange Bowl | 40,946
  • 10/2/83 | Win, 17-7 | Superdome | 66,489
  • 12/7/86 | Loss, 27-31 | Superdome | 64,761
  • 11/29/92 | Win, 24-13 | Superdome | 68,591
  • 10/15/95 | Win, 33-30 | Superdome | 45,517
  • 11/29/98 | Loss, 10-30 | Pro Player Stadium | 73,216
  • 10/30/05 | Loss, 16-21 | Tiger Stadium | 61,643
  • 10/25/09 | Win, 46-34 | Land Shark Stadium | 66,689
  • 9/30/13 | Win, 38-17 | Superdome | 73,118
  • 10/1/17 | Win, 20-0 | Wembley Stadium | 84,423

THE LAST MEETING

Saints 20, Dolphins 0; October 1, 2017 @ Wembley Stadium– Brees threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints scored all but three of their points in the second half as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-0 on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had a touchdown reception in the third quarter, running back Alvin Kamara added one in the fourth and kicker Wil Lutz made two of his three field-goal attempts for New Orleans, which arrived for the game on Monday and won the lowest-scoring game ever held in London.

"The defense got a shutout," Brees said. "Offensively, we sustained drives, we did all the things you need to do for winning football."

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler completed 20 of 28 passes for Miami (1-2), which finished with 185 total net yards, its fewest since its last shutout, a 19-0 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 22, 2013. At the time, New Orleans had last shut out an opponent on Dec. 16, 2012, a 41-0 win vs. Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-MIAMI DOLPHINS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Dolphins:

21 points, Saints won 38-17 on 9/30/13 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:

21 points, Dolphins won 21-0 on 11/10/75 at Orange Bowl

Current Series Streak:

Saints won last three contests, 10/25/09-present

Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Dolphins:

Three games, 10/25/09- present. 

Dolphins' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:

Three games, 11/15/70– 9/28/80.

Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Dolphins:

46 points, Saints won 46-34 on 10/25/09 at Land Shark Stadium.  

Most Points by Dolphins in a Game vs Saints:

34 points, Saints won 46-34 on 10/25/09 at Land Shark Stadium

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

 80 points, Saints won 46-34 on 10/25/09 at Land Shark Stadium

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Dolphins:

Zero points, Dolphins won 21-0 on 11/10/74 at Tulane Stadium

Fewest Points by Dolphins in a Game vs Saints:

0 points. Saints won 20-0 on 10/1/17 at Wembley Stadium

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):

20 points, Saints won 20-0 on 10/1/17 at Wembley Stadium

MIAMI DOLPHINS WEEK 15 RECAP

From Dolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.

On the day, Tua Tagovailoa went 16 of 27 for 196 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions. Duke Johnson led all running backs with 22 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is the first running back to eclipse the century mark for the Dolphins this season. DeVante Parker led all receivers with 4 catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, the Dolphins had 6 total sacks in the game led by Jerome Baker with two sacks.

Miami is on a six-game win streak for the first time since 2016 and will now prepare for a week 16 Monday Night Football primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on December 27th.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 15 RECAP

The New Orleans Saints, minus their iconic head coach and their two star offensive tackles, relied on exceptional defense to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The shut out was just the second in Coach Sean Payton's tenure (20-0 over Dolphins on Oct. 10, 2017 in London). The win improved the Saints to 7-7 and has them in the final wild card spot in the NFC playoffs with four games still to be played in Week 15. The loss dropped Tampa to 10-4 and prevented the Bucs from claiming the NFC South title, which has been won by the Saints the past four seasons.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Buccaneers NFL Week 15 2021

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
1 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
2 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
3 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
4 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
5 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
6 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
7 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
8 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
9 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
10 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
11 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
12 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
13 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
14 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
15 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
16 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
17 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
18 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
19 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
20 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
21 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
22 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
23 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
24 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
25 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
26 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
27 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
28 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
29 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
30 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
31 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
32 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
33 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
34 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
35 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
36 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
37 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
38 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
39 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
40 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
41 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
42 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
43 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
44 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
45 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
46 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
47 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
48 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
49 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
50 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
51 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
52 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
53 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
54 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
55 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
56 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
57 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
58 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
59 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
60 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
61 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
62 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
63 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
64 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
65 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
66 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
67 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
68 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
69 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
70 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
71 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Lemar Griffin/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
72 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
73 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
74 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
75 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
76 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
77 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
78 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
79 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
80 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
81 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
82 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
83 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
84 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
85 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
86 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
87 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
88 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
89 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
90 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
91 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
92 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
93 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
94 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
95 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
96 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
97 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
98 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
99 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
100 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
101 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
102 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
103 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
104 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
105 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
106 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
107 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
108 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
109 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
110 / 110

New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.

Logan Bowles/NFL Photos
While the Saints offense struggled, especially in the second half, it managed three field goals by kicker Brett Maher (39, 35 and 42 yards) while Tampa missed its lone field-goal attempt. Quarterback Taysom Hill was 13 for 27 for 154 yards with receiver Marquez Callaway catching six passes for 112 yards. Hill carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as the interim head coach with Sean Payton sidelined by a positive Covid-19 test Friday. The win will go on Payton's record, giving him 150 for his career, third among active head coaches.

Read the full week 15 recap

Week 16 In the NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) will again try to wrap up the NFC South division title as they travel to Carolina to the face the Panthers (5-9). The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) will host the Detroit Lions (2-11-1).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-MIAMI DOLPHINS 2021 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

League Rankings

Table inside Article
Saints Dolphins
Record 7-7 7-7
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.3 (17) 20.4 (23t)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 20.4 (6) 22.3 (15)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 311.7 (26) 314.7 (23)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 117.1 (15) 86.6 (28)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 194.6 (30) 228.1 (16)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 336.9 (13) 349.1 (17)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 96.6 (6) 103.7 (8)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 240.2 (17) 254.4 (21)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.8 (15) 16.8 (32)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 11.2 (6) 6.9 (26)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) +3 (10t) -2 (20t)
Penalties 82 86
Penalty Yards 676 672
Opp. Penalties 76 88
Opp. Penalty Yards 645 781

SAINTS-DOLPHINS CONNECTIONS

  • New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi had a ten-year stint in Miami from 2009-18. He coordinated the Dolphins special teams efforts from 2011-18, additionally serving as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator from 2015-16 and associated head coach/special teams coordinator from 2017-18
  • Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano served as a special teams intern in Miami under Rizzi in 2016
  • Saints Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receiver Curtis Johnson served as wide receivers coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 1996-2005
  • New Orleans Vice President/Asst. General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland served as general manager for the Dolphins from 2008-13
  • Saints Assistant Director of College Scouting Cody Rager served in the Dolphins player personnel department from 2012-13
  • New Orleans Football Research and Strategy Ryan Herman spent six years in various capacities in the Dolphins front office from 2010-15
  • New Orleans WR ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ played for the Dolphins from 2015-18
  • New Orleans S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and Miami DB Eric Rowe were teammates in New England from 2016-18.
  • Saints S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ and Rowe were college teammates at Utah
  • New Orleans CB ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ starred at Florida State
  • Saints WR ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ played wide receiver and defensive back at Village Academy (Delray Beach, Fla.) HS
  • Saints S ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ played at the University of Florida from 2016-18
  • Saints RB ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿'s father Mark Ingram Sr. played for the Dolphins from 1993-94
  • New Orleans CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ and Dolphins RB Duke Johnson were teammates in Houston from 2019-20
  • Miami WR ﻿Tommylee Lewis﻿ played for New Orleans from 2016-18 and in 2020.
  • New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Miami Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2011-02
  • New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen and Studesville served on the same staff in Denver in 2011
  • Saints P ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ and TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ played with Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki were college teammates at Penn State
  • New Orleans T ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ and LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ played with Miami C Michael Dieter and LB Andrew Van Ginkel at Wisconsin
  • Miami G Robert Hunt played at Louisiana
  • Miami G Liam Eichenberg blocked for New Orleans QB ﻿Ian Book﻿ at Notre Dame
  • Miami DT John Jenkins was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2013 and played his first three seasons in New Orleans
  • New Orleans DT ﻿Albert Huggins﻿ and Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins were college teammates at Clemson
  • New Orleans CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and Miami LB Jerome Baker were college teammates at Ohio State
  • Miami LB Vince Biegel played for New Orleans in 2018
  • Miami LS Blake Ferguson was LSU's long snapper for their 2019 College Football Playoff squad
  • Dolphins ILB Duke Riley prepped at John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) HS, played at LSU from 2013- 16, where he was a teammate of Saints LB ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ his first two seasons in Baton Rouge and was a teammate of Jenkins in Philadelphia in 2019
  • New Orleans Secondary Coach Kris Richard tutored Miami CB Byron Jones in Dallas from 2018-19, where Jones and Saints S Jeff Heath were teammates.
  • Richard and Miami Offensive Line Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, a Miami native, served on the same Seattle staff in 2017
  • New Orleans WR ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿ and Miami S Brandon Jones were college teammates at Texas
  • New Orleans OL ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ and Miami S Jevon Holland were teammates at Oregon
  • New Orleans CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ and Miami S Will Parks were teammates in Denver from 2016-17
  • Miami S Trill Williams participated in New Orleans' 2021 rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent.

