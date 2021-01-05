Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Wild Card vs. Bears

SAINTS-BEARS GAME DETAILS:
After wrapping up the 2020 regular season Sunday with a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium., the New Orleans Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, squaring off with a spot in the NFC Divisional Round on the line.
The game will mark the third time that the Saints and Bears will meet in the playoffs, the first two a 1990 Chicago Wild Card win and a 2006 Bears NFC Championship victory, both at Soldier Field. The Saints lead the regular season series 17-13 and captured the last meeting between the clubs, a 26-23 win on November 1 at Soldier Field.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
TV:
- CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Amazon Prime:
Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)
- Nickelodeon (specialized broadcast for children):
Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (color analyst) and Lex Lumpkin (sideline)
RADIO:
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
