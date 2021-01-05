Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Wild Card vs. Bears

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Wild Card matchup against the Bears

Jan 05, 2021 at 04:37 PM
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-BEARS GAME DETAILS:

After wrapping up the 2020 regular season Sunday with a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium., the New Orleans Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, squaring off with a spot in the NFC Divisional Round on the line.

The game will mark the third time that the Saints and Bears will meet in the playoffs, the first two a 1990 Chicago Wild Card win and a 2006 Bears NFC Championship victory, both at Soldier Field. The Saints lead the regular season series 17-13 and captured the last meeting between the clubs, a 26-23 win on November 1 at Soldier Field.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

TV:

  • CBS (WWL 4 locally)
    Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Amazon Prime:
    Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)
  • Nickelodeon (specialized broadcast for children):
    Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (color analyst) and Lex Lumpkin (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
  • National Radio: Westwood One
    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL BROADCAST CHANNEL LISTINGS

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Bears Week 8 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

1 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
2 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
3 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
4 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
5 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
6 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
7 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
8 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
9 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
10 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
11 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
12 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
13 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
14 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
15 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
16 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
17 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
18 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
19 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
20 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
21 / 67

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
22 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
23 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
24 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
25 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
26 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
27 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
28 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
29 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
30 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
31 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
32 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
33 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
34 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
35 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
36 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
37 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
38 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
39 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
40 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_042
41 / 67
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_048
42 / 67
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_047
43 / 67
44 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
45 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
46 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
47 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
48 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
49 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
50 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
51 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
52 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
53 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
54 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
55 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
56 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
57 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
58 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
59 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
60 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
61 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
62 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
63 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
64 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
65 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
66 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
67 / 67

Te Bates/NFL/LCC

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

