NFC Wild Card 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Bears

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears on January 10, 2021

Jan 05, 2021 at 04:32 PM
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-BEARS GAME PREVIEW

After wrapping up the 2020 regular season Sunday with a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium., the New Orleans Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, squaring off with a spot in the NFC Divisional Round on the line.

The game will mark the third time that the Saints and Bears will meet in the playoffs, the first two a 1990 Chicago Wild Card win and a 2006 Bears NFC Championship victory, both at Soldier Field. The Saints lead the regular season series 17-13 and captured the last meeting between the clubs, a 26-23 win on November 1 at Soldier Field.

The Saints enter the 2020 playoffs coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. In capturing their fourth consecutive NFC South division title, becoming only the third team in the conference since 2002 realignment to win four straight division titles. With Sunday's win over Carolina, the 2020 Saints became the first NFC South team since the division's establishment to finish 6-0 in division play.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Amazon Prime:

  • Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)

Nickelodeon (specialized broadcast for children):

  • Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (color analyst) and Lex Lumpkin (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Bears in the NFC Wild Card matchup. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the NFC Wild Card game against the Saints and Bears on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Bears Week 8 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising