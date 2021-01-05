NFC Wild Card 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Bears

SAINTS-BEARS GAME PREVIEW

After wrapping up the 2020 regular season Sunday with a 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium., the New Orleans Saints (12-4) host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, squaring off with a spot in the NFC Divisional Round on the line.

The game will mark the third time that the Saints and Bears will meet in the playoffs, the first two a 1990 Chicago Wild Card win and a 2006 Bears NFC Championship victory, both at Soldier Field. The Saints lead the regular season series 17-13 and captured the last meeting between the clubs, a 26-23 win on November 1 at Soldier Field.

The Saints enter the 2020 playoffs coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. In capturing their fourth consecutive NFC South division title, becoming only the third team in the conference since 2002 realignment to win four straight division titles. With Sunday's win over Carolina, the 2020 Saints became the first NFC South team since the division's establishment to finish 6-0 in division play.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Amazon Prime:

Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)

Nickelodeon (specialized broadcast for children):

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (color analyst) and Lex Lumpkin (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.