New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Ryan Ramczyk

Ryan Ramczyk 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk earned All-Pro honors for the third time in his career in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound fourth-year tackle helped protect the "blind side" of franchise quarterback Drew Brees and pave the way for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had a record-setting year in the Black & Gold. Ramczyk allowed just two sacks while playing 1,038 snaps in the regular season. He played 100 percent of snaps in 12 of 16 games and has never played less than 95 percent of the snaps during a regular season. Ramczyk was nominated by teammates for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2020, which demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Best game of Ramczyk's 2020 season:
Ramczyk's best game of the 2020 campaign came against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day when he started at right tackle for an offense that rushed for 264 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, including an NFL record-tying six by Kamara.
Best quote from Ramczyk's 2020 season:
"Well, I think our O-line group as a whole, our whole room, we have a bunch of talented guys in there, guys that can start. I think our chemistry in the room was really good. It was kind of the next man up mentality for everyone that one guy goes down, we have faith and confidence in the guy coming in. So I think we've got a group of really talented players, and we mesh really well together. I think that shows up when we go out there and play."
