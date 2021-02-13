New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Ryan Ramczyk

Best game of Ramczyk's 2020 season:

Ramczyk's best game of the 2020 campaign came against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day when he started at right tackle for an offense that rushed for 264 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, including an NFL record-tying six by Kamara.

Best quote from Ramczyk's 2020 season:

"Well, I think our O-line group as a whole, our whole room, we have a bunch of talented guys in there, guys that can start. I think our chemistry in the room was really good. It was kind of the next man up mentality for everyone that one guy goes down, we have faith and confidence in the guy coming in. So I think we've got a group of really talented players, and we mesh really well together. I think that shows up when we go out there and play."