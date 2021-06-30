New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

The 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin, Ramczyk has become a stalwart at right tackle. After opening three of his first four games as a rookie in 2017 at left tackle, he has started all 59 contests after that at right tackle, being named to the Associated Press All-Pro team three consecutive years (2018-20) and the PWFA All-Rookie team. He has also opened all seven postseason contests he has appeared in at right tackle. He joins Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro three times. Since Ramczyk entered the NFL in 2017, the Saints are tied for the fewest sacks allowed (94) in the league. In 2020, Ramczyk started all 16 regular season games as well as both playoff contests, blocking for a unit that led the NFL with 30 rushing touchdowns and ranked sixth in total rushing yards (2,265) and rushing yards per game (141.6).