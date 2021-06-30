Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season

Jun 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM
New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk gets set for the snap against the Minnesota Vikings during the Saints Christmas Day matchup during the 2021 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints have signed tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. With the extension, Ramczyk is under contract with the Saints for six years through the 2026 season.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin, Ramczyk has become a stalwart at right tackle. After opening three of his first four games as a rookie in 2017 at left tackle, he has started all 59 contests after that at right tackle, being named to the Associated Press All-Pro team three consecutive years (2018-20) and the PWFA All-Rookie team. He has also opened all seven postseason contests he has appeared in at right tackle. He joins Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to be named AP All-Pro three times. Since Ramczyk entered the NFL in 2017, the Saints are tied for the fewest sacks allowed (94) in the league. In 2020, Ramczyk started all 16 regular season games as well as both playoff contests, blocking for a unit that led the NFL with 30 rushing touchdowns and ranked sixth in total rushing yards (2,265) and rushing yards per game (141.6).

Ramczyk came into the NFL from Wisconsin, after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2015, where he played his first two seasons. He started all 14 games at left tackle in 2016 on the way to consensus first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors. He ranked as season's top run blocker among FBS tackles by Pro Football Focus.

2020 Saints Season Photos: Ryan Ramczyk

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
