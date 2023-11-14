Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"Whenever a ball is in the air and it's coming toward me, it's mine," he said. "That's the mentality, I've always had that mentality. When I got a feel for him, I readjusted from there, but I made sure I had to come down with that ball."

Perry said he wasn't nervous as he was pressed into action. The sixth-round pick was targeted four times and caught two passes for 38 yards, second-most on the team.

"I felt calm and comfortable, just going into the gameplan throughout the whole week, just making sure I stay on top of the details," he said. "I went into the game confident, honestly. There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football.

"In college ... they always told us to be ready, you never know when your name is going to be called. I've been in a situation like that before. Just learn from it, and always stay ready."

Perry said the immediacy of need helped keep him calm.