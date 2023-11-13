New Orleans Saints hit reset button entering bye week

Allen said the defense hasn't started sluggishly physically, but that the lack of execution can make it appear to be so.

"Offensively, I just don't think we were ever really able to get into a rhythm," he said. "I think we had, like, (24) offensive plays in the first half. It's kind of hard to get into a rhythm that way. They had some long, extended drives in the first half where our offense was sitting on the sideline, and then we weren't able to really match that offensively. We played a lot of snaps defensively in the first half, and we didn't play enough offensively."

The Saints have made defensive adjustments that simply haven't been successful.

"We've tried several things," he said. "We haven't found the solution yet, so we're going to keep working on it, we're going to keep trying. I think always the best answer is, try to do the things that you feel like you can execute at a high level.

"There's times when we do it and we perform exceptionally well, but if we don't put our eyes in the right spot or work the proper technique and those types of things, then offenses exploit it."

Player changes have been discussed and will be considered.

"I talked to the staff today, that we've got to evaluate everything that we're doing, from top to bottom, and we've got to make sure that we're, A, from a coaching standpoint, doing the right things and coaching the right things, and, B, are the players doing what we're coaching them to do," he said. "We've got to get those things more in tune.