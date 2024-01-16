Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints sign DB Rejzohn Wright to reserve/future contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add Oregon State defensive back to roster

Jan 16, 2024 at 03:44 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has signed defensive back Rejzohn Wright (first name pronounced Ray-zhawn) to a reserve/future contract.

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Oregon State

Wright, 6-2, 193, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. After competing with the Panthers in the preseason, he spent a week on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. In 2022, the East Palo Alto, Calif. native was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, when he recorded 38 tackles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and nine passes defensed. In 2021, he played in and started all 13 games, making 52 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and eight passes defensed, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

