Saints sign DB Rejzohn Wright to reserve/future contract

Wright, 6-2, 193, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as a free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. After competing with the Panthers in the preseason, he spent a week on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. In 2022, the East Palo Alto, Calif. native was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, when he recorded 38 tackles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and nine passes defensed. In 2021, he played in and started all 13 games, making 52 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and eight passes defensed, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.