New Orleans Saints part ways with three assistant coaches

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced that the team has parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.
"I would like to thank Pete, Bob and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff," said Allen. "These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward."
"I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague."