Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints part ways with three assistant coaches

Jan 16, 2024 at 12:22 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced that the team has parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.

"I would like to thank Pete, Bob and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff," said Allen. "These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward."

"I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons.  I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague."

Related Content

news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints to pick 14th in 2024 NFL Draft

Saints finished 9-8, second in NFC South
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons join forces for ALS support through 50/50 raffles on January 7 clash in Caesars Superdome

Fans can purchase tickets three hours ahead of kickoff through the third quarter
news

New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Shaheed's selection as a starter at the return specialist position marks the 16th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
news

New Orleans Saints sign RB James Robinson to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Robinson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Multiple players elevated from the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Two players added to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Malcolm Roach, Marcus Maye placed on Injured Reserve
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans production team wins three Emmy Awards

Saints and Pelicans production team has totaled nine Suncoast Regional Emmy nominations since 2019
Advertising