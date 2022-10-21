Game notes from New Orleans Saints loss to Arizona Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

• The New Orleans Saints fell to the Arizona Cardinals 42-34 on Thursday to drop to 2-5. New Orleans will continue its season Sunday, Oct. 30, when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon CST on CBS.

• New Orleans outgained Arizona 494-326 in offense, including 409 yards through the air.

• The Saints defense allowed just a 30 percent third-down conversion percentage (3-of-10).

• The Saints outgained the Cardinals 256-183 in the first half and went 4 of 6 on third downs compared to just 1 of 4 for Arizona, but they still trailed 28-14.

• Quarterback Andy Dalton got the start. Dalton completed 30 of 47 passes for 361 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

• With his four touchdown passes, Dalton moved into 31st all time in touchdown passes, passing Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco and Steve Young.

• With 30 completions, Dalton surpassed Russell Wilson in all-time completions, moving up to 24th all time with 3,205 career completions.

• Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed opened the night with a 53-yard receiving touchdown. Shaheed had two touchdowns on his first two career touches after scoring on a 44-yard rushing touchdown last week against the Bengals.

• Shaheed became the first Saint ever to score on both of his first two career offensive touches. He is the only player this season with a 30+ rush TD and a 30+ receiving TD.

• The touchdown was New Orleans' first touchdown an opening drive of the season.

• Wide receiver Kevin White made a career long 64-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a New Orleans touchdown.

• Wide receiver Chris Olave led the Saints with 106 receiving yards on seven catches. It was Olave's second career 100+ yard performance after going for 147 yards against the Panthers in Week 3.

• Tight end Taysom Hill scored a three-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hill's sixth touchdown of the year and his first receiving score. Hill finished with one reception for three yards and a touchdown, three carries for nine yards and completed two-of-two passes for 48 yards.

• Tight end Juwan Johnson scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for his first scores of 2022 and the fifth and sixth of his career.

• Running back Mark Ingram II moved into a tie for 51st in all-time rushing yards, increasing to 8,074 after having six yards tonight.

• Running back Alvin Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and had seven receptions for 56 yards.

• Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 183rd career regular season game, putting him in a tie with defensive lineman Jim Wilks for seventh in Saints history. Jordan finished with six total tackles, including a sack, bringing his career total to 111.5 and season total to 4.5.

• Linebacker Demario Davis tied his career high in sacks with his fifth takedown of the season in the fourth quarter. Davis finished with four total tackles.

• Linebacker Pete Werner led the Saints with seven total tackles, including three solo.

• Cornerback Chris Harris was activated off the practice squad and posted six tackles.