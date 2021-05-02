Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

What do you like about your class as a whole?

"I said this at the beginning, there was some concern for everybody heading into this draft because, if we were operating in years past with, let's say, 98% of the information, 97% of the information medically, physically all the testing. I think that number would have been a little lower this year because of COVID, there was not an actual combine. So medically, this is a class that is clean, obviously, we feel like they are talented. I like the fact each one of these picks are prototyped relative to their position. I like the fact that we feel like it's a smart class, relative to what we're going to ask them to do. And so you know, the scouts and everyone involved in the process did a good job with some challenging circumstances. And that goes for even these prospects it was a different offseason and you have players opted out, you had games missed. There were a lot of guys, a lot of good football players, maybe, who didn't have quite the same type of junior or senior year that they may have otherwise. Some of it was conference driven, there were a number of reasons. So I think that we felt really good about, the height, weight, speed and intelligence of this class. And then also the vision that we have for each of these players. I think the one area that's super important is what's the vision onto our roster and then we kind of go from there."

Kind of following up on that, I know Mickey (Loomis) said the same thing last night, when you draft the player, what is his path to the roster? just kind of maybe circling back to (Ian) Book, is his path to the roster as a developmental quarterback? Or does he have a chance literally to come in and maybe, I know everybody's competing, but competing against the guy who was the starter for five years in Jameis (Winston) and a guy in Taysom (Hill) that you've been developing for a while?

"Yeah, look, that would be, again, that would be I think, a little bit of a jump. But we're not going to ever put a ceiling on what we think a player might be able to do. But his job will be to come in here and as quickly as possible, get up to speed with what we're doing, our terminology. And then we go from there. I understand the question, but I think that it starts with getting the player in the building and getting a chance to quickly start teaching and coaching what we do. The rest of it, sometimes that takes longer, sometimes it doesn't. But I think he'll be a good fit with our room and with our team."

After you guys were not able to get in the top 10 for one of the top one or two cornerbacks, you guys stayed pat with your first and second round picks. Was any of that in relation to feeling like (Paulson) Adebo could be a good value later in the draft compared to the guys that would have cost more early?

"Well, Mike (Triplett), I think the challenge sometimes is trying to create what you think would be a pick to play right away, if you will. I think sometimes, and a lot of times, the draft comes to you then. And that is where we felt really good about the Payton Turner selection. So to leave that grade, in hopes of another player that you might need more at a certain position, I think would be a mistake. The key is getting them in the building and getting enough good football players in the building. And then the rest of it begins to sort itself out and you look back three years from now and you really get a chance to evaluate your class. I've said that before. So that's kind of the approach we took."

With (Paulson) Adebo specifically, I mean, he was first guy you moved up for in this draft. Was he a guy that you had real good vision for right there?

"There was and at the right place. He was one that didn't play as much this past season. But I think that had a lot to do with the conference he was in, the Pac-12. There were quite a few Pac-12 players that ended up not playing there last year. We like all of his traits, every one of them and Mickey (Loomis) alluded to it last night. We feel like we're drafting a good football player and we'll begin that process of developing him shortly."

Will you guys look to maybe add a veteran to that mix in addition to him, or do you think he could be ready enough to maybe take that other job right away?

"He will compete like all of these guys will. And I would not say we are definitely going to, but I would not also discount that we might look to sign another player. We didn't fill up every spot tonight in free agency with the undrafted players because there's still a grade that we're looking to sign. So we'll have enough, clearly we'll have enough, wiggle room as most teams will, heading into the spring."

Going back to the just draft process itself, were there any players in this draft that you just sort of had to stay away from just because you didn't have enough information?

"Certainly there were some red and blue tags like we have every year, I don't know that we put a red or a blue tag on a player because we didn't have enough information. Certainly, here's how it impacts a possible medical player. Oftentimes, a player will have a certain medical grade, there will be a combine physical, there will be certain things that everybody in the league will have a chance to see. There'll be follow ups, that's pretty normal. There might even be on campus visits where they are seeing for a specific injury. So it really, when you're discussing the medical challenges, we still had a number of players graded with a medical grade that we were mindful of. In some cases, there wasn't that clean clarity relative to an injury, if that makes sense. Now, were there additional players below the board, if you will, I don't know that there, it would be hard to point to a bigger amount. But I know after our first medical meeting, when we went through all the prospects, there were a number of tests still being taken place, exams or images that we were waiting on. Like every team, you're trying to collect those as quickly as you can prior to the draft beginning."

Can you run down the general position visions for (Pete) Werner, (Landon) Young and (Kawaan) Baker?

"Let me just go through each one of them. We list a position and we think, obviously Payton (Turner) is a defensive end that can play on either side. You'd say you do see him with prototype height, weight and size. He has good length. We feel like he plays the run and pass equally well. And so he'd be an end. Pete Werner is someone we saw position flex with, we'll probably start him out at Will. He is someone that can play Will to Mike, but certainly a stack or inside linebacker. But we are in so much sub defense, he'll be playing one of those two spots competing in one of those two spots at either Will or Mike. With Paulson we see a corner, an outside corner. We'll probably in the early going here, put him on the left side. Ian Book certainly at the quarterback position. Landon Young, I think reads very clearly for us as a tackle. So we'll probably work him at right to begin with, he's played left. I think he's smart enough to play both. But that would be our vision with him. And then Kawaan Baker, the receiver we took later in the draft, is someone that has position flex relative to you see him line up in the slot. He's a high IQ player for the receiver position. He's played in multiple positions. We will probably work him outside to begin with as we start the (rookie) minicamp."