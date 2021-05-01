Quotes: Ian Book shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

What is it about thus team that makes it a good spot for you?

"Yeah, I just think it's Coach (Sean) Payton, and the offense there and obviously, I think it's huge that Drew Brees was there for as long as he was doing what he was doing. You know, we're different players, but we're similar in stature and he proved everybody down there and in the world that he could do it and I want to do the same thing. And I just feel like I fit in that system well and those are big shoes to fill, there's no doubt about it. But that's exciting. It's an exciting challenge for me and I think it's just that system and what Drew has done a lot of times, you know, I get comparisons, that Drew Brees or someone of similar stature. So, that's exciting for me, that's huge shoes to fill. And that's exciting for me, that's exactly what I want to go do."

Look, you've seen what Sean Payton has done with his backup quarterbacks, especially with Taysom Hill in the last few years? Are you willing to do anything or do you see yourself if you're not starting at quarterback, being a backup quarterback and not?

"Yeah, I'll do anything to help the team. Whatever that is, that's why they picked me is to is to be better and I'll do whatever they want to do. So I'm going to go in there and work hard and honestly, it's up to them, but I'm going to work day in and day out to be the best player that I can be and make everybody else around me better and I'll do whatever they think is best."

You started to address this a little but I just wanted to know if you can put this selection in the context of being the first quarterback selected or even brought in by this franchise really, since the retirement of Drew Brees?

"Yeah. (It's a) True honor, honestly. It's surreal. I do not really know how I feel right now. I don't think it's even set in really. It's everything I've ever dreamed up. I'm just happy that they all believed in me and took that chance to pick me. I want to prove those people right. Because that's what I'm here to do is compete and just get out there and have fun and do as much as I can to help out this organization. That's what I'm going to do and then put it all out there. It's unbelievable. I'm happy that they chose me and I want to prove them right for making the right decision."

What's the journey been like from Oak Ridge High School, the support along the way from the Sacramento region, Sacramento proud. Just talk to me about how many texts and emails, calls whatever you've received and the support out this way and just the journey from playing under the lights at Oak Ridge High?

"Yeah, it's been awesome, unbelievable journey. Just going to Oak Ridge and being able to play three seasons there, being able to get recruited and go to Notre Dame, and a lot of doubters, no one thought I'd ever play there. Just to be able to be named a two-time captain, never lose one game at home and make it to the playoffs twice. It's been a dream come true. It is everything I wanted. And then just to get drafted by the Saints, it is unbelievable. It's starting to set in right now. I'm just very thankful and appreciative. Just coming all the way from California, I'm just so excited to go down there and get to work and it's just been an unbelievable journey. I feel like it's starting over right now, right today and we'll start this new journey into the NFL and I can't wait. I seriously cannot wait and the supports been unbelievable. My phone is going off right now. A lot of people calling and texting excited and I am just excited to be able to see some family tonight. It's been a while. I haven't been home since June so I'll be really pumped to see everybody and I've got a good group behind me supporting me throughout this whole entire journey and tonight will be awesome to be able to celebrate with them."

When you guys are meeting with the Saints and you're doing a bunch of that stuff in the pre-draft process, are they talking to you about football? Are they trying to get a sense of you as a person? Is it a little bit of both? How would you kind of describe that?

"Yeah, definitely a little bit of both. I feel like the first meeting is different with Zoom. They would love to meet you in person but they can't. The first one they just want to know, some teams just want to dive right into football and some teams want to get to know you as a person a little bit. I think that was huge with what the Senior Bowl was able to bring to the table this year. Same thing, they're actually able to see you in person. Probably the only time in the whole entire draft process that they were actually able to see you in person but then they dive into football. After they get to know as much as they can over a computer they dive into football. They want to know, especially for quarterbacks, everything that you know. They want to know how much football knowledge and IQ do you know. They were really fun. I really enjoyed them, you do a little bit of your playbook, they do a little bit of theirs and try to remember everything that they said and then you teach the plays back to them. It was a really fun process. I really did enjoy it. Just being able to talk ball with a bunch of coaches, GMs, scouts, whatever it may be, was a dream come true. I really had a fun time with it."

Did you work with anyone like a private QB coach for draft crap? And if so, who was it and what were some of the things you focused on?

"So I work with this guy named Will Hewlett, who's been my quarterback coach for a long time now and I also worked with a guy named Craig Nall. So I worked with Will but Will was in Florida when I was actually training in Texas at MGP. So Will did come out for a week but when he was gone, he put me in touch with a guy named Craig Nall and was able to work with him. And they did have similar teaching philosophies so it was awesome was able to work with them. I've been working with Will since I think probably my eighth-grade football season. So I've been working with him for a super long time. He's somebody I trust and work with mechanics on and footwork and all these things. He's someone I plan on working with for a long time. So he is far away and we try to get together as much as we can. And he's done an unbelievable job."