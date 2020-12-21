Quarterback Drew Brees expects New Orleans Saints offense to find rhythm

The Saints played without receiver Michael Thomas﻿, who has battled a nagging ankle injury all season. Thomas was injured against Tampa Bay near the end of the game in the season opener, missed six games and returned for the next five before being placed on injured reserve Saturday. He'll miss the final three regular-season games but is expected to return for the playoffs.

"That's the way it was for six weeks, right?" Brees said. "I have so much confidence in (tight end) Jared (Cook), so much confidence in (receiver) Emmanuel (Sanders). Obviously, we've got some young guys that are now going to play some key roles down the stretch here that I'll continue to develop a rapport with there.

"But we're going to find different ways to win. Obviously, the most important thing for Mike right now is just to get healthy so he is as good as he can be going into the playoffs."

Brees that the Saints, too, will be peaking as they enter the playoffs.

"Here's the thing: Every season is so different, and there's so many factors that go into that," he said. "We're kind of in an interesting spot now because we decided to put Mike Thomas on (injured reserve) for three weeks, knowing that will go a long way for his ankle and what he's being battling throughout the season.

"We missed him for six weeks and then he was back for a little bit, now he's out for a bit. So it's that, in a combination with Covid and having to deal with that. We understand that we've sealed a playoff spot, but the most important factor right now is for us is to win and win the division. And then continue to kind of build on and ascend going into the playoffs.