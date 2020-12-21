Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Presented by

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson turns in another dominating performance against Kansas City

He had two sacks and five quarterback hits in the 32-29 loss

Dec 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Saints crush Mahomes for key strip-sack turnover

The New Orleans Saints, obviously, didn't win the game against Kansas City on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 32-29 loss was their second straight, and prevented New Orleans (10-4) from winning the NFC South Division title for the fourth straight year.

But, as always, there were several noteworthy performances submitted by the Saints, who will try to sew up the division on Christmas Day against Minnesota.

OFFENSE: There wasn't a knockout performance from the collective unit. In truth, it mostly was a daylong struggle; the Saints totaled just 285 yards and converted just 1 of 11 third-down attempts. But running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ found the end zone, because that's what Kamara does as well as any player who ever has worn a Saints uniform. His 14-yard touchdown catch on a pop pass from Brees was Kamara's 15th touchdown this season (five receiving, 10 rushing), helped him amass 40 yards on three catches, and paired with his 54 yards on 11 carries to give Kamara 94 yards on 14 touches. He has totaled at least 700 rushing yards and 700 receiving yards in three of his four NFL seasons, and has scored at least 14 touchdowns in each of those seasons.

DEFENSE: It's possible that Trey Hendrickson's numbers – as impressive as they were – did not properly encapsulate his presence and dominance. The fourth-year defensive end wore out Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, and that's no exaggeration. Hendrickson had two sacks, a tackle for loss and five quarterback hits – he might have caused an incompletion on all of the hits – as the Saints' defensive line did its best to punish Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a controlled rush. New Orleans had 11 quarterback hits and when Hendrickson, who again is tied for the NFL lead with 12.5 sacks, wasn't taking Mahomes to the ground, he was bull-rushing Fisher into Mahomes' chest. His breakout season continues to help give the Saints a pass-rushing advantage.

SPECIAL TEAMS: No way is there a better pair of NFL gunners than Saints defensive backs T.J. Gray and Justin Hardee Sr. Gray and Hardee have the smarts, athleticism and desire to make the job an art form. They combined for three special teams tackles on punt returns, but it's the way they arrive almost simultaneously with the ball, and the willingness to continue tracking the returner even after the catch, that gives New Orleans an edge game after game. They're sure tacklers and they understand the impact they can make with a big play on special teams. Chiefs returners combined for minus-15 yards on five punt returns, and Gray and Hardee had as much to do with that as anyone.

Alvin Kamara - Saints vs Chiefs Postgame Presser

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles

Kamara has scored at least 14 touchdowns in three of first four seasons
news

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts
news

Latavius Murray, offensive line grind down Denver's defense in New Orleans Saints' 31-3 victory

Murray had 124 of team's 229 rushing yards
news

Taysom Hill leads offense, defense builds formidable wall in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

Hill ran for two touchdowns, defense totaled eight sacks
news

Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson spearhead New Orleans Saints defense that shut down San Francisco in 27-13 victory

Alvin Kamara led offense, Marquez Callaway recovered two fumbles on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints units collectively stand out in 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay

Everyone plays their part as Saints sweep season series against Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints benefit from several clutch performances in overtime victory over Chicago

Brees and Kamara lead offense, Lattimore and Jenkins spearhead defense, Lutz and Harris come up big on special teams
news

Drew Brees excellent throughout, Marcus Davenport comes up with big sack in New Orleans Saints victory against Panthers

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes, Davenport's first sack of season knocks Carolina out of FG range
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner
news

Next men step up for New Orleans Saints in 35-29 victory over Detroit

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith, cornerback Patrick Robinson produce big plays
news

Alvin Kamara shows he can carry heavy load for New Orleans Saints offense in loss to Green Bay

Fourth-year running back had 197 yards and two touchdowns on 19 touches in 37-30 loss

Advertising