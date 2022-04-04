Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions

Apr 04, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive back P.J. Williams on Monday, April 4, 2022. Check out P.J. in action with the Saints during his seven NFL seasons.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

P.J. Williams

#26 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Florida State

Williams, 6 feet, 196 pounds, was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (78th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Williams has appeared in 78 regular season games with 30 starts at multiple positions in the secondary, posting career totals of 227 tackles (182 solo), four sacks for a loss of 27 yards, eight interception returns for 168 yards with two touchdowns, 31 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five special teams tackles. In seven postseason contests with two starts, he has added 16 tackles (13 solo), six passes defensed and one special teams stop.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, playing both cornerback and safety, posting 42 tackles (36 solo), a career-best three interceptions to tie for the team lead, five passes defensed, and one forced fumble. The Ocala, Fla., native's 40-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 31.

