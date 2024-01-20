2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

PAULSON ADEBO 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Cornerback Paulson Adebo showed exponential growth in his third NFL season. As early as Week 1, Adebo was showing that his offseason efforts were going to pay off, intercepting Ryan Tannehill in the team's home opener. By the end of the season, Adebo was boasting the third-highest passes defensed in the entire league with 18. His final season stats included 76 total tackles, 60 of which were solo, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in 15 games. Adebo solidified himself as a pivotal piece of the stout Saints secondary, often covering the best or second-best receiver on the opposing team.