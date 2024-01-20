Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended

Jan 20, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
PAULSON ADEBO 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Cornerback Paulson Adebo showed exponential growth in his third NFL season. As early as Week 1, Adebo was showing that his offseason efforts were going to pay off, intercepting Ryan Tannehill in the team's home opener. By the end of the season, Adebo was boasting the third-highest passes defensed in the entire league with 18. His final season stats included 76 total tackles, 60 of which were solo, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in 15 games. Adebo solidified himself as a pivotal piece of the stout Saints secondary, often covering the best or second-best receiver on the opposing team. 

BEST GAME OF PAULSON ADEBO'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Adebo's best game came in the win against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. He intercepted quarterback Tyson Bagent twice, defended three passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Additionally, he added seven tackles to his monstrous tally.

BEST QUOTE OF PAULSON ADEBO'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I just try to approach every game the same way. Just trying to put my best foot forward. Try to do as best of a job as I can to help execute the defense and help my team win."

- Paulson Adebo after winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10

Photos: Paulson Adebo | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

