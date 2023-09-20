Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints make plans to be without safety Marcus Maye for next three games

'We knew that this was certainly a possibility as we got into the season'

Sep 20, 2023 at 06:13 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Panthers-WK2-2023-091823-070
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints will be without starting safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ for the next three games, as the player and team learned Wednesday that Maye was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Maye started at strong safety the first two games, as the Saints opened 2-0 for the first time since 2013. He totaled 13 tackles, a sack, an interception and a pass defensed in the two games, but a possible suspension had been looming since Maye reached a plea deal and was given six months probation following a 2021 driving under the influence charge.

Maye will miss Sunday's road game against Green Bay, New Orleans' next home game Oct. 1 against Tampa Bay, and the Oct. 8 road trip to play against New England.

"We've got several options that we have to fill in in that role," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "We'll go through the week of practice, we'll make a determination on where we're going.

"But we've got several options there in terms of who can go in and fill in in that role – J.T. (Gray), Jordan Howden, Lonnie Johnson. Ugo (Amadi) could fill that role. We'll have a plan in place for making sure we're good in that spot.

"All throughout training camp, we felt like the secondary was a position of strength. We felt like we had several safeties that were NFL football players."

Maye started 10 games last season, his first with the Saints, and finished with 60 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was a five-year starter with the Jets before joining the Saints.

"We've got a lot of good options there," Allen said. "Obviously, missing a player of Marcus Maye's stature is a blow to us, but yet, we feel good about the guy we have backing him up.

"We knew that this was certainly a possibility as we got into the season. This is something that has kind of been on the league's radar for really a year-and-a-half or a couple of years now, so we know that this was potentially coming at some point in time."

Related Content

news

Quarterback Derek Carr drives productive second halves for New Orleans Saints offense

'We've made good corrections and just self-critiquing at halftime'
news

New Orleans Saints defense aiming to stunt growth of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young

'You can tell on tape that he's very poised and under control'
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces formidable challenge in Titans running back Derrick Henry

'Even if you do everything right, you still have to tackle him'
news

Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm not a real talker about it. I just go out there and do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing'
news

Rookie kicker Blake Grupe remains poised, makes New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster

'Just worry about going out there and doing your job every single day and let the rest take care of itself'
news

Steve Sidwell, longtime New Orleans Saints assistant coach and member of the Saints Hall of Fame, dies at 78

Saints defense was consistently one of the best under the supervision of Sidwell
news

Saints mourn the passing of former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell

Sidwell oversaw some of the most dominant defenses in the franchise's history from 1986-94
news

Safety Lonnie Johnson completes impressive showing by delivering on his word for New Orleans Saints in preseason victory

'I kind of told (teammates), I was like, 'I'm about to end it'"
news

Saints announce football staff additions and promotions

Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley has been promoted to Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations
news

Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

The new features of the Caesars Superdome are ready to host fans when the Saints take on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha says enhancements allow Caesars Superdome to remain elite facility

'I'm biased. I certainly will defend, and prove to you, that we have the best building in the National Football League'
Advertising