New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the practice squad and has re-signed running back Kirk Merritt to the practice squad.
Summers, 6 feet 1, 241 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who was signed by the Saints from the Jacksonville practice squad in Week 16 of the 2022 season and posted two coverage stops. Originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU, the San Antonio, Texas native has played in 53 regular season games with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles (23 solo), one pass defense, 27 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery. In four postseason games for Green Bay from 2019-20, he posted two solo tackles and three coverage stops.
In 2022, Summers split the season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Saints, recording six special teams tackles in six games, including two coverage stops for New Orleans in its Christmas Eve win at Cleveland. In the 2023 preseason, Summers posted four solo tackles, one sack and one coverage stop. He was elevated to the active roster for Monday night's win at Carolina and contributed on special teams.
Merritt, 6-1, 214, was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Arkansas State. A former standout at Destrehan High School, Merritt has appeared in eight NFL games contributing on offense and special teams for the Dolphins (2020-21) and Saints (2022-23), including the season opening Sept. 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.