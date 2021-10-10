Notes from New Orleans Saints win over Washington Football Team

- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Washington Football Team 33-22 on Sunday, Oct. 10 improving their record to 3-2.
- Sunday's win at Washington marks the franchise's 400th victory (regular season and postseason combined).
- The win improves the team's all-time record against the Washington Football Team to 11-17. This is third consecutive win against Washington, dating to a 34-31 overtime win at home on Nov. 19, 2007.
- The win gives Coach Sean Payton a 4-3 record against the Washington Football Team, 2-2 at FedEx Field. Payton now owns a winning record against 20 of the 31 NFL opponents. Dating to their days as NFC South opponents with the Saints and Carolina Panthers, Payton now has a 10-6 record against Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera and a 1-0 postseason mark. Rivera is now the first coach that Payton owns double-digit regular season victories against.
- With 155 career victories (regular season and postseason combined), Payton has passed Marv Levy and is tied with Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin for 21st all-time in career victories.
- The Saints extended their streak of 309 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.
- Saints quarterback Jameis Winston made his 75th career start Sunday, completing 15-of-30 passes for 279 yards and four scores with a 108.2 passer rating. Winston threw a career-long 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris in the first quarter, the longest of Winston's career. Marquez Callaway also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass to end the first half. The last time the Saints had two scoring plays of 45 yards or more was on Dec. 18, 2016, at Arizona when wide receiver Brandon Cooks had 45-yard and 65-yard touchdown receptions from Drew Brees. Sunday was the first time Winston has thrown two touchdown passes over 45 yards in his career. Winston's four touchdown passes, and 279 passing yards were the most in his Saints career. Winston is now 1-1 as a starter against Washington. The Saints win gives Winston at least a .500 record against 15 opponents. Washington becomes the 19th team Winston has defeated as a starter.
- Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris caught a career-long 72-yard touchdown pass from Winston in the first quarter. Harris had 99 all-purpose yard Sunday, increasing his total to 2,440 all-purpose yards in his brief career. Harris now needs only 60 more all-purpose yards to reach 2,500.
- Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing and totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage, rushing 16 times for 71 yards and a score, his first rushing touchdown on the season. Kamara also caught five passes for 51 yards, his third touchdown reception on the season. Kamara now has 341 career receptions, ranked seventh in club record books. With five more grabs, he would move into a tie with wide receiver Lance Moore for sixth and with six would take sole possession of sixth. Kamara's 3,708 career rushing yards are ranked sixth in club record books. Kamara needs 48 more rushing yards to surpass Pierre Thomas to enter the top five in franchise history.
- Callaway led the team in receiving Sunday, hauling in four passes for a career-high 85 yards and two touchdowns, the first multi-touchdown game of his career.
- Linebacker Pete Werner led the team with 13 tackles (eight solo) Sunday, which also set a career high. Werner is the first Saints rookie defender since linebacker Stephone Anthony (11/29/15 and 12/6/15) to have double-digit stops in back-to-back contests.
- Cornerback Paulson Adebo recorded his second interception of his career in the second quarter.
- Safety P.J. Williams recorded his second interception of the year in the fourth quarter, leading to a Callaway touchdown.
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had a career-high six passes defended Sunday.
- Punter Blake Gillikin had the best game of his young career, downing three punts inside the 5-yard line.