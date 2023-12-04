Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

- The New Orleans Saints fell to the Detroit Lions 33-28.
- With the loss, the Saints are now 5-7 overall. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, December 10, when it hosts the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff at noon central time and the game will be regionally televised on FOX.
- The Saints tallied 362 total yards of offense while allowing 347 to Detroit.
- After being outscored 21-0 in the first quarter, the Saints outpaced the Lions 28-13 the remainder of the game.
- QB Derek Carr completed 17-of-22 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception and a 105.5 passer rating before exiting in the fourth quarter (concussion protocol/shoulder/back).
- QB Jameis Winston came in relief of Carr and completed 2-of-5 passes for 41 yards.
- RB Alvin Kamara tied the Saints franchise record with his 52nd rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He broke the record with a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, passing Mark Ingram II. Kamara finished the afternoon with 51 rushing yards and had 58 yards receiving on six receptions.
- Kamara surpassed WR Marques Colston (2006-15) for the most yards from scrimmage in Saints history on a third quarter 13-yard reception. With a 109-yard performance Sunday, the running back is now at 9,807 total yards from scrimmage.
- TE Jimmy Graham caught his 87th career touchdown, moving into a tie for 17th all timewith Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Andre Reed.
- QB Taysom Hill scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the 27th of his career. He moved into a tie with former Black and Gold RB Tony Galbreath for sixth place in club record books.
- Hill led the Saints in rushing with 59 yards on the ground on 13 carries. He surpassed QB Archie Manning for the most rushing yards in Saints history not by a running back.Hill also added 15 receiving yards on two catches and one special teams tackle.
- WR Chris Olave tallied 119 yards on five catches, leading the Saints in receiving yards. It was the seventh 100-yard receiving game of Olave's career and fourth on the season. With a club-best 890 receiving yards on the season, Olave is 110 receiving yards from joining Colston (2006-07) and WR Michael Thomas (2016-17) as only the third Saint to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
- CB Paulson Adebo and LB Nephi Sewell tied for the Saints team lead with eight tackles apiece.
- LB Zack Baun knocked down Lions QB Jared Goff for his first career sack, also adding one special teams tackle.
- Signed to the active roster on Thursday, S Johnathan Abram led the special teams units with two tackles.
- All four of the Saints' scoring drives were at least 60 yards downfield, including a 13-play, 84-yard drive on their first touchdown in the second quarter. They also had scoring drives of ten plays, seven plays and 12 plays. They scored touchdowns on all four of their red zone trips.
- New Orleans went six-of-12 (50 percent) on third down attempts.
