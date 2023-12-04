Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen

Opening Statement

"Not happy that we lost the game but was encouraged by some things. We got punched in the mouth early on in this game, and I thought our guys fought back and battled back. Obviously, we understand there are no participation trophies in our league. We are going to take the loss. We're going to own it, but there were a lot of things I was encouraged by in the game. Obviously, we have to still play better."

On if there's precedent to sit Derek Carr due to injuries:

"I think both of those are totally different situations. They're both totally different situations. We're not getting into what we did last year and

what we're doing this year, alright? Look, Derek's in the concussion protocol right now. We will evaluate that as we go."

On if Carr's concussion is potentially serious:

"I don't know that. (Carr) is going in on evaluation for a couple of different things, but he is in the concussion protocol. Look, I did not mean to shut down your

question, but you know obviously, with injuries you certainly have to pay attention to that. I'm not getting into the business of comparing things from one year to the next."

On mounting concern regarding Carr being in concussion protocol a second time this season:

"Anytime you have a concussion, it's concerning. There is concern with some of the injuries (Carr) has suffered. Just like we do all the time, we'll go in and evaluate where he's at physically. Then, we will go from there."

On the difficulty of the atmosphere with the Lions fans:

"How can you not? It was noticeable, and that's our job to change it. I was proud of the way our guys fought back, got back into the game and gave ourselves a real opportunity. At the end, we just couldn't get it done."

On the early deficit:

"You have to give those guys some credit, right? They're a good team. They are second in the league in offense. They took the ball right down the field on the first drive. We missed a tackle on one run play, which created an explosive play, and they scored a touchdown. With our backs against the wall, we turned the ball over, and they were able to score another touchdown. Now all of a sudden, you're starting the game down 14-0. We didn't start well. We battled back. We scratched and clawed and got ourselves back into it. We're going to keep swinging and keep chopping wood. I told the team, 'Look, we're eventually going to break through'."

On if Derek Carr's performance was motivated by the atmosphere:

"I wouldn't be able to answer that question. Obviously, we're all prideful. We are all competitive, and want to perform. I thought after he kind of settled in a little bit, I thought there was a stretch where he played really, really well. It was unfortunate he got injured."

On if the team's identity showed throughout the game:

"Yeah, our guys fought. We were not perfect. I didn't like the execution early on. I thought it got better as the game went on. I did see explosive plays down the field, which I thought we could potentially create. I saw some things I liked, yet there are a handful of plays that end up costing you the game. Those are the plays we have to eliminate."

On the struggle defending Sam LaPorta:

"(LaPorta)'s a good player. They have a lot of good weapons. There were some times where we made a conscious decision to take Amon-Ra St. Brown

out of the game, and when you do that and devote more resources to that, it opens up some other areas. He's a good player. They're a good offense. They move the ball on a lot of teams. That was probably the big reason why – we devoted a few resources in other areas."

On the team's confidence after another loss in a one-score game:

"I don't think there's anything eroding the team's confidence right now. We are going to keep chopping wood. That is the only thing you can do in this league. We're going to leave the naysaying to everybody else outside of the building. We're going to focus on what we have to do to try to improve in those areas so that we can eventually breakthrough and win some of these one score games you're obviously talking about. We're obviously close, and we just have to keep chopping wood."

On the Saints fumble at the start of the fourth quarter:

"From the shot I saw, it looked like as Derek (Carr) was coming out under center to toss the ball and James Hurst is pulling and reaching, it looked

like he hit the ball."

On blocking out the noise:

"Nothing positive comes out of being doom and gloom. Obviously, you need to make the corrections that need to be made. Then, you have to try to accentuate the positives and minimize the negatives. That's what you have to be able to do. We keep swinging, and eventually one of these turns our way. We make the play at the end of the game that gives us an opportunity to win the game. Then, you develop some confidence from there. That's where we are at as a football team."

On the positive takeaways:

"I think our guys just got over on the sideline and realized you just have to keep fighting. You really have two choices when you are in that situation. You can take the easy way out and you can give up, wave the white flag with a loser's mentality, or you can keep fighting. Our guys chose to keep fighting. Look, we battled back, and we gave ourselves a chance to win against a really good football team. We didn't get it done."

On the halftime message:

"That exact message. That exact message. Keep swinging."

On if the last play by Detroit surprised him:

"No, no. That's kind of been something they've been ready to do in those situations. You're in a situation where you can't let them run it, yet they can take

the ball off of the line of scrimmage and throw it. They made a play in that particular situation."

On the strategy with Derek Carr and Taysom Hill:

"I think it was always part of the plan to utilize Taysom (Hill) in some of these plays. Then, I think as the flow of the game went on, particularly early on, I thought there was some success with some of the things we were doing with Taysom. We probably utilized him a little bit more. I thought we had a big opportunity with a big play downfield with Taysom in at quarterback, too."

On if it is a tough decision to play Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill as the backup quarterback:

"Our plan has always been if anything happened to Derek (Carr), Jameis (Winston) is the quarterback, and we will use Taysom (Hill) in the same role, we've always utilized him in."

On if the quarterback scenario remains the same going into next week: