2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

BRYAN BRESEE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 29th overall selection. The former Clemson Tiger made a name for himself on the Saints defensive line, posting 24 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended. Bresee was able to learn under the guidance of one of the longest-tenured Saints in Cameron Jordan . Bresee will be looking to make a leap in production in his second season among a veteran-led Saints defense.