2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

BRYAN BRESEE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 29th overall selection. The former Clemson Tiger made a name for himself on the Saints defensive line, posting 24 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended. Bresee was able to learn under the guidance of one of the longest-tenured Saints in Cameron Jordan . Bresee will be looking to make a leap in production in his second season among a veteran-led Saints defense.
BEST GAME OF BRYAN BRESEE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Bresee has two matchups that can be considered his best game. The first came during a Week 4 divisional matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had four total tackles, three of which were solo, and he also added a sack. The second outstanding performance happened against the New York Giants in Week 15. He finished with three tackles (two solo) and two sacks.
BEST QUOTE OF BRYAN BRESEE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"My technique has been something really big that I've been trying to focus on. Some of those older guys have definitely been helping me, along with the coaches, so just stuff I continue to work on every week."
-Bryan Bresee
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.