New Orleans Saints sign defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and QB Jake Haener to four-year contracts

Haener, 6-1, 200, was the Saints' second of two fourth round draft picks (127th overall), selected out of Fresno State, where he finished as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (68.1). In three seasons at Fresno, the Danville, Calif. native started 29 games and completed 731-of-1,072 passes for 9,013 yards, with 67 touchdowns and only 15 interceptions, while rushing for eight more TDs. Haener was a two-time All-Mountain West selection, winning 21 of his 29 starts and ranking in the top five for every major passing statistic in school history. In 2022, he completed 252-of-350 passes (school-record 72.0%) for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He had six 300-yard passing games and at least one passing touchdown in each contest, extending a Mountain West Conference record streak to 29 games. Haener became the first Fresno State signal-caller to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl since Saints teammate Derek Carr and was named the postseason college all-star game's Most Valuable Player