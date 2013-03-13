NFL Donates Football Sculpture to New Orleans Saints Facility

The NFL donated a football sculpture to the New Orleans Saints Facility this week.

The football, which currently sits in front of the Saints facility on Airline drive in Metairie, is one of 10 that were placed around New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl XLVII. The footballs are six feet in length and weigh 130 pounds apiece.

The colorful oversized footballs were designed by YAYA artists at Mardi Gras World through the 2013 Super Bowl Host Committee to showcase New Orleans artists and culture.

The sculptures were funded by the NFL to help symbolize the Crescent City hosting its 10th Super Bowl (Tulane) IV (1970), VI (1972), IX (1975) (Superdome) XII (1978), XV (1981), XX (1986), XXIV (1990), XXXI (1997) XXXVI (2002) and XlVII (2013). Each ball is labeled by roman numerals of the Super Bowl it represents.