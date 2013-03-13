 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
NFL Donates Football Sculpture to New Orleans Saints Facility

The sculpture is one of 10 that were placed around New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl XLVII

Mar 13, 2013 at 11:53 AM
The NFL donated a football sculpture to the New Orleans Saints Facility this week.

The football, which currently sits in front of the Saints facility on Airline drive in Metairie, is one of 10 that were placed around New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl XLVII. The footballs are six feet in length and weigh 130 pounds apiece.  

The colorful oversized footballs were designed by YAYA artists at Mardi Gras World through the 2013 Super Bowl Host Committee to showcase New Orleans artists and culture.

The sculptures were funded by the NFL to help symbolize the Crescent City hosting its 10th Super Bowl (Tulane) IV (1970), VI (1972), IX (1975) (Superdome) XII (1978), XV (1981), XX (1986), XXIV (1990), XXXI (1997) XXXVI (2002) and XlVII (2013). Each ball is labeled by roman numerals of the Super Bowl it represents.

During Super Bowl week, the footballs were located at the NFC team hotel, AFC team hotel, main entrance of Woldenberg Park, Woldenberg Photo Opp Stand/NFL Network, NFL X, - Hall A Morial Convention Center, NFL Headquarters, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Jackson Square/Amphitheatre Across Decatur, intersection of Poydras and Loyola (new street car line) and convergence of North Peters And Decatur.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

