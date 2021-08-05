New Orleans Saints want to manage momentum swings in practice

There's not much debate that the New Orleans Saints defense has had the upper hand in training camp practice the last couple of days, after a fairly nondescript start.

First, the unit wasn't producing pressure or forcing incompletions and now, defensive linemen are consistently in the offensive backfield and pass breakups are a norm.

Coach Sean Payton said that mirrors the ebbs and flows that can take place during a game, and that was the message he gave to his team after Thursday's practice.

"The main message was, in the course of these games in the regular season, there's always that pendulum that swings with momentum," he said. "And you're trying as best you can to keep it when you have it as long as you can, capitalize on it. And when you don't, that ability to correct, to get it back, to slow down what they're doing well.